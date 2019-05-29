May is Mental Health Awareness Month: American Tinnitus Association Highlights Using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to Manage Tinnitus

Dr. Bruce Hubbard shares tips for managing tinnitus in free podcast

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) has released a Conversations in Tinnitus “CBT to Reclaim Your Life,” podcast with Bruce Hubbard, PhD, to help those who experience tinnitus better manage how they react to their reality. The podcast is free on www.ATA.org and is an important resource for millions of tinnitus patients, who are told to “get used to” tinnitus without guidance on available treatments and self-help strategies, according to Torryn Brazell, ATA’s chief executive officer.



“Tinnitus, which is more commonly known as ringing in your ears, affects millions of Americans,” says Torryn Brazell, chief executive officer of the non-profit based in Vienna, VA. “Many people are able to ignore it, but millions of others find themselves overwhelmed, as they struggle to sleep, socialize, and concentrate both at work and at home. It’s a condition that can lead to depression, anxiety, and a sense of hopelessness, which is why this podcast is so important.”



Tinnitus patients typically see a General Practitioner and/or an Otolaryngologist when they are bothered by tinnitus. Once tinnitus has been confirmed, many patients find that their doctors are unfamiliar with available treatments, such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).



Currently, CBT is the only research-based tinnitus treatment recommended in the American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery Foundation’s Clinical Practice Guideline: Tinnitus, which is the medical standard for evaluating evidenced-based treatment options. The podcast features Dr. Hubbard, one of the leading CBT for tinnitus practitioners in the United States.



For more than 20 years, Hubbard has helped people improve their lives using CBT, mindfulness, and relational therapy strategies. In the 27-minute podcast, Dr. Hubbard explains clinical audiologists trained in tinnitus management, how CBT, acceptance commitment therapy (ACT), and mindfulness are applied to treatment of tinnitus and what patients should expect.



As someone who also experiences tinnitus, he offers a unique perspective on the challenges and process of habituation to tinnitus, as well as the importance of early intervention on behalf of the patient. Dr. Hubbard explains to hosts John Coverstone, AuD, and Dean Flyger, AuD, how he utilized CBT strategies to modify his negative thinking and unproductive behaviors and work toward habituation and acceptance of tinnitus.



During the interview, he outlines what patients should expect when working with a CBT therapist and emphasizes that the process entails learning strategies to use on one’s own. The skills can be applied to anxiety and stress management, which are critical for regaining a sense of control over the intrusive nature of tinnitus.



“Most of us have heard of CBT, but don’t really understand what it is within a therapy setting,” says Brazell, “Bruce does a wonderful job of demystifying it, which I hope encourages people to try it. Too many people are struggling alone and blaming themselves for not being able to manage it. CBT works, according to extensive research, and often is effective within a short period of time.



“The ATA works daily trying to improve awareness of tinnitus and its treatment within the medical community and the public at large,” Brazell continued. “Tinnitus is much more than a benign sound for millions of people, which is why we hope this podcast will be heard by friends, family, and anyone else who knows someone struggling with tinnitus.”

Bruce Hubbard, PhD, ABPP, is Associate Clinical Professor at the Icahn School of Medicine, president of the New York City Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Association, and founder of CBT for Tinnitus, LLC. He is Board Certified in Cognitive Behavioral Psychology. For more information, visit www.cbtfortinnitus.com.



To listen to the podcast, click here, or visit our website at www.ata.org.



Conversations in Tinnitus podcasts are hosted by audiologists John A. Coverstone, AuD, who has a private audiology practice in Minnesota, and Dean Flyger, AuD, a private practice audiologist in Texas. Each podcast focuses on current issues, research, and treatment methods for people living with tinnitus.



For more information on the ATA, see www.ata.org

