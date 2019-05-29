Orone Becomes an Exclusive Distribution Partner in France for Panini Intelligent Check Scanners

New EverneXt to Revolutionize Deposit Operations in Bank Branches and Remote Applications

TURIN, Italy and PARIS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panini, a world leader in cheque processing technology, is pleased to announce the signing of an exclusive distribution partnership with Orone France, a digital processing software solution provider, for the Panini EverneXt, a new generation cheque scanner with on-board intelligence providing banks with a new tool for cheque processing.



/EIN News/ -- Orone and Panini have worked together to design a solution tailored to the evolving requirements of the French market, resulting from changes in processing models and a new role for banks’ branch networks. This strategic partnership will enable Orone to offer new organizational models, radically innovate the legacy model of branch-based cheque digitization, and create new exciting opportunities for remote deposit capture.

The Panini EverneXt is an OS-agnostic and intelligent cheque scanning platform which can be leveraged with different configurations in a variety of processing scenarios. Interfaced via Ethernet, USB, Wi-Fi, or even 4G, the EverneXt can fully control all digitization settings in stand-alone mode. EverneXt allows banks to:

simplify the IT infrastructure in each branch

significantly reduce processing time

ensure the centralized management of a cheque scanner fleet.

Arnaud Dubois, Sales Manager at Orone, states, “Our partnership with Panini enables us to offer a disruptive solution to adequately respond to market challenges. EverneXt is a technological revolution that opens up new possibilities for digitization in bank branches and for cheques processing in business customers’ premises.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Orone to transform the way banks process cheques in France,” adds Gabriella Scannadinari, Regional Sales Manager, Panini. “They share our commitment to innovation, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

Panini and Orone will be visiting a number of French cities in the coming weeks as part of a special roadshow to introduce this new, ground-breaking solution to regional banks.

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over seventy years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company’s expertise in research & development. Panini’s market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini boasts the world’s largest deployed base of check imaging systems and offers an expanding range of branch transformation solutions including intelligent capture, instant issuance, and secure identity options for reliable and user-friendly customer authentication. The company operates on a global scale and has direct subsidiaries in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets.



For more information visit www.panini.com.

About Orone France

A committed player in Normandy French Tech, Orone assists its customers with digital processing, offering them reliable and innovative comprehensive solutions for managing, expediting, and upgrading their multi-channel information flow. A digitization software solution provider for subscription data and paperless payment methods, Orone develops and offers new major disruptive approaches which underscore innovation as the key to its growth.



Visit www.orone.com and www.wecheck.io for more information.

Jessica Back, Communications

jess.back@panini.com

+1 937.291.2195



