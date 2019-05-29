CAMA Announces New Partnership

Municipal Association Partnership with BoxOfDocs Will Benefit Members Nationwide

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) is pleased to announce a new partnership with BoxOfDocs – the one and only Canadian Municipal Administrative Document Library – that will benefit its membership nationwide.



The partnership will allow CAMA members to access municipal documents such as bylaws, policies and standards from municipalities across Canada, all in one place. This document repository has fast and efficient search capabilities, allowing CAMA members to quickly find peer documents when researching, benchmarking and creating new documents. The result is significant savings – both in time and money.

CAMA members will receive a discounted rate on monthly and annual membership for this service. Once a municipality is registered, any member of the team can have access to the services available.

About BoxOfDocs

BoxOfDocs is the one and only Canadian Municipal Administrative Document Library. Members receive access to thousands of ever-changing Canadian municipal documents, all kept current on the BoxOfDocs platform by the BoxOfDocs team and their proprietary technology. This is a membership-based curated online document repository platform offering individual as well as municipal memberships.

About CAMA

The Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators (CAMA) is a national, non-profit association open to all Chief Administrative Officers / City Managers and any person employed in a senior management position that reports directly to a CAO. With a membership of 650 senior municipal employees from all parts of Canada, CAMA collectively represents more than 85% of the nation’s population. www.camacam.ca



