Public Media Group (PMG) Launches to Grow Broadcasters’ Services and Revenue Streams

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2019 Next Gen TV Broadcast Conference — Public Media Group (PMG) launched today to transform broadcast technology infrastructure and ensure broadcasters are able to leverage the full power — and revenue opportunities — of next generation broadcasting standards (Next Gen TV). As broadcast standards advance and the industry moves towards ATSC 3.0 implementation, PMG is singularly focused on building and operating a nationwide network of Next Gen TV, data centers, and software platforms that advance the capacity and opportunities of the broadcasting industry to engage audiences, serve communities, and develop new content and data-driven business models. Additionally, PMG intends to work to bring new sources of revenue built on this platform to its partners. PMG made today’s announcement at the 2019 Next Gen TV Broadcast Conference in Washington, DC.

PMG was started in partnership with Public Media Venture Group (PMVG) — a coalition of public television stations committed to working together and investing collaboratively in Next Gen TV — and Osborn Engineering, a 125 year-old engineering firm with deep ties to the broadcast industry. At launch, Public Media Venture Group’s 31 coalition broadcasting entities, which represent 117 stations reaching more than 230 million Americans, will leverage PMG’s infrastructure and technology offerings in order to diversify the ways in which they serve their audiences and generate new revenue. To find out more about how to partner with PMG, go to www.publicmediagroup.com.

“The industry is changing at break-neck speed as our clients face an increasingly competitive and shifting environment, from uncertainties around new broadcasting standards to rapidly evolving consumer viewing preferences,” said Joe Chinnici, PMG CEO. “By partnering with us, commercial and public broadcasters will be uniquely positioned to compete for audience and new revenues in a rapidly shifting media environment, while maximizing the value of their spectrum.”

A public benefit corporation (PBC) committed to transparency and integrity, PMG’s executive and engineering teams are comprised of seasoned innovators from the broadcasting, infrastructure and technology industries. PMG CEO Joe Chinnici was previously President and COO of BioStar Infrastructure, a full-service developer for the Energy and Digital Technology marketplace. Prior to that he was a partner at Four Pines Ventures, an investment firm with interests in mission critical assets such as communications and internet infrastructure, enterprise class data centers, renewable energy, and venture capital. Erik Langner joins PMG as President. He was formerly President of Public Media Company, a nonprofit strategic consulting firm serving the public media industry. Eric Dausman, previously Chief Technology Officer of Osborn Infrastructure and Chief Operating Officer of Sutro Tower, joins PMG as SVP, RF Technology.

Next Gen TV is an exciting opportunity for broadcasters, audiences, businesses and governmental entities alike. From IP-compatibility and targeted and addressable content delivery to improved audio and video quality, audiences will be able to enjoy a better television experience free over-the-air. Additionally, the IP-based technology allows for the development of data-based services utilizing broadcast spectrum that support rural education, first responders, and large industries such as agriculture or automotive as well as data and content delivery for technology and other companies. One of the most powerful benefits of the new standards is achieved through the deployment of Single Frequency Networks (SFN), a technology solution to broadcast the same channel from multiple tower sites within a market without causing interference. Benefits of SFN’s include robust data distribution to mobile devices, enhanced use cases and value, and geotargeting capabilities. SFN’s also provide the infrastructure needed to address a broad range of public sector needs.

“PMG is 100% committed to technological and market neutrality, which sets us squarely apart from the pack,” continued Chinnici. “Our mandate is to design and build to optimize signal pattern, manage costs and expand access — not to maximize pre-existing infrastructure and market investments.”

Public Media Group, PBC (PMG) is a technology infrastructure company focused on advancing the interests and opportunities of its stakeholders, which include the entire broadcast industry. In partnership with broadcasters, PMG will build and operate a national, high-speed content and data distribution system accessible to the entire country, connecting everyone, everywhere. With the requisite capital and engineering expertise to design, build, own and operate a national network of Next Gen TV infrastructure, including Single Frequency Networks, PMG will enable its broadcast stakeholders to fully leverage the benefits of ATSC 3.0. To find out how PMG can manage Next Gen TV infrastructure so broadcasters can focus on content and revenues, visit www.publicmediagroup.com .

