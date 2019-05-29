Carpenters Revolutionize Construction Industry

Collaboration of Skilled Labor and Modular Manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionizing the construction market, the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters (CRCC) and Skender led the way to develop a program for modular manufacturing in Chicago. “The CRCC was integral in the development of this progressive partnership with Skender” said executive secretary-treasurer Gary Perinar, “this puts the City of Chicago at the forefront of a new innovative method of constructing multifamily, healthcare, hospitality and commercial projects through modular manufacturing. Our highly trained and skilled carpenters will produce high-quality products that will improve and enhance communities across the city, the Midwest and around the country.

(From L to R) Joseph Skender, Sr., Gary Perinar (EST, CRCC) and Mark Skender (CEO, Skender) in the newly opened Skender facility on May 28, 2019.



Attendees listen as Mark Skender (CEO, Skender), Gary Perinar (EST, CRCC) and gathered city officials address the crowd at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 28, 2019.











Our key partner in creating this new building program is Skender, a vertically integrated design, construction and manufacturing firm, and a signatory contractor with the CRCC. Skender’s new 105,000 square-foot facility on Chicago’s southwest side at 3348 S. Pulaski will create more than 150 new jobs; the City of Chicago, Skender and the CRCC will provide job training and employment opportunities for many residents of the city’s communities. Modular manufacturing starts with engineered interior and exterior walls, ceilings, windows and floors being constructed in a manufacturing plant and then transported to a project site where they are assembled and constructed by highly trained and skilled tradespeople.



"Skender has had a longstanding relationship with the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters since our founding more than 60 years ago," said Mark Skender, CEO, Skender. "Now we are proud to come together on a groundbreaking agreement for the employees of our new advanced manufacturing facility, where we will bring together the design, construction and manufacturing under one roof to forge the future of the building industry."



Gary Perinar was proud to join Skender CEO Mark Skender and his father, Joseph Skender, Sr., a 60-year Carpenters Union Member at the momentous ribbon cutting ceremony.

