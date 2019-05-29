MDxHealth (R): Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ --



NEWS RELEASE REGULATED INFORMATION

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – [18:00 CEST], May 29, 2019 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext: MDXH) held today its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting in Brussels. The shareholders approved all agenda items of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, including the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

In addition, the company held an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. As the required quorum was not met for this meeting, a new Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 21, 2019.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of therapeutic response. The Company's European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:







Consilium Strategic Communications

David Daley, Chris Welsh, Jonathan Birt, Marieke Vermeersch

UK: +44 20 3709 5701

mdxhealth@consilium-comms.com

NOTE: The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx, SelectMDx, AssureMDx, PredictMDx and UrNCollect are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.