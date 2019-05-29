San Mateo County Entrusts NG9-1-1 GIS Implementation Project to DATAMARK

Five-year project will implement current and future requirements for 9-1-1 public safety communications

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In advance of the transition to Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1), San Mateo County commissioned DATAMARK , the public safety GIS business of Michael Baker International, to complete an estimated $400,000 data implementation project to ensure the accuracy and completeness of its address databases. The project, for completion in 2019, includes creating road centerlines, performing an address comparison evaluation, and aggregating GIS data from existing sources into one database to meet the specific provisioning needs of the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system and NG9-1-1 requirements.



/EIN News/ -- San Mateo County first engaged with Michael Baker International in 2017 on an enterprise technical architecture project to provide technical architecture recommendations. As part of that project, DATAMARK assessed the county’s Public Safety Communications department use of GIS data and process workflows. This project included several technical recommendations to enable San Mateo County to achieve success with GIS data. These recommendations included a very specific planning process for procuring a computer-aided dispatch system that supports GIS data and NG9-1-1.

Following the positive reception of the enterprise technical architecture, San Mateo County contracted DATAMARK in early 2018 to develop a Quality Assurance Plan (QAP) to implement the technical recommendations. The completed QAP presented San Mateo County with a roadmap of data sources, efforts and costs to address the dynamic goals of the project.

Robert Bustichi, San Mateo County Project Manager, commented: “DATAMARK’s domain expertise in public safety and GIS was the deciding factor in our decision to contract with their team for San Mateo County’s implementation project. Having worked previously with the DATAMARK group, we’ve cultivated an excellent relationship where they have become our trusted advisor and partner in all things GIS.”

In addition to leveraging DATAMARK’s public safety and GIS experts, San Mateo County will deploy the SaaS-based DATAMARK VEP , short for Validate-Edit-Provision, for day-to-day GIS data management in the current CAD and future NG9-1-1 systems. DATAMARK VEP enables collaborative data maintenance with user-friendly editing tools for non-GIS professionals and advanced editing capabilities for GIS experts.

“At DATAMARK, we pride ourselves on empowering our clients to enable the aggregation, quality assurance and maintenance of GIS data from their regional stakeholder partners to meet their public safety communications needs. San Mateo County is the perfect example of how our expertise and tools can be operationalized to facilitate success,” said Jeff Ledbetter, Public Safety GIS Expert at DATAMARK. “The team at San Mateo County understands the life-critical nature of public safety GIS data for computer-aided dispatch and Next Generation 9-1-1, and is dedicated to providing superior service to their citizens through these and other efforts.”

