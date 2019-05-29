$24 Billion Insulin Markets - Global Intelligence Database 2012-2018 & 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulin Intelligence Center 2012-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global human insulin drugs market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period (2018-2023), and was valued at USD 24 billion by 2018.



The Insulin Intelligence Center is a global intelligence database platform, which provides data, covering five regions with in-depth analysis across 25 countries with a five-year forecast, including value, volume sales, price, and price per capita expenditure. The intelligence center enhances your understanding of the human insulin drugs market. The market is also assessed considering the economic factors, such as Type-1 diabetic population level, Type-2 diabetic population level, and obesity, which will provide you with actionable business insights.

Market Scope

The human insulin drugs market data, volume, and value analytics with growth trends (2012-2023).

Branded and biosimilar drugs data for 2012-2023

Market indicators - Diabetic population levels, diabetes disease prevalence, diabetic Type-1 population level, diabetic Type-2 population level, and per capita expenditure.

The IC for human insulin drugs provides exhaustive coverage (countries covered account for more than 80% of the overall spending on diabetes), covering two categories, six segments, and tracking of over 10,000 data points.

Market Overview:

Diabetes is generally considered as a lifestyle-related disease. Over time, incidences of the disease have increased outrageously, with the increase in global population. Approximately, 100 million people around the world need insulin, including all the people suffering from Type-1 diabetes and between 10%-25% of people suffering from Type-2 diabetes.

Although insulin has been used in the treatment of diabetes for over 90 years, globally, more than half of those who need insulin today still cannot afford and access it. People suffering from Type-1 diabetes need insulin therapy, which focuses on managing blood sugar levels, along with insulin, diet, and lifestyle, in order to prevent complications.

Insulin Drugs Under Development:

Novo Nordisk is developing a first once-weekly long-acting insulin (LAI287), which is currently in phase 2. The insulin is indicated for both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetic population levels.

Eli Lilly is developing a long-acting insulin-Fc (LY3209590). "Basal insulin-Fc" is a large molecule comprised of engineered insulin fused to an Fc domain, designed to provide a long-acting basal profile. LY3209590 is being studied for the treatment of diabetes.

Oral Insulin's Drugs will boost the market:

Biocon is developing Insulin Tregopil, an oral prandial insulin tablet, for the treatment of Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes mellitus. The fast-acting oral insulin may improve post-prandial glucose control with reduced side effects and greater adherence, thus, holding the promise to transform Type-1 diabetes management.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the development of oral drug delivery systems, is working to bring the first oral insulin product to market, thus, providing a more convenient, effective, and safer method for delivering insulin therapy.

Eli Lilly

Novo Nordisk

Sanofi

