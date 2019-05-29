Healthcare Information Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% by 2023 | Americas Expected to Dominate Global Health Information Systems Industry, Says MRFR

Healthcare Information Systems Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by type (hospital information systems, pharmacy information systems), components (software, hardware), deployment (web-based, on premise), by end user (hospitals) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

Pune, India, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global healthcare information systems market, as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is projected to showcase a lucrative CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Many factors are contributing to the upsurge noted in the global health information systems market. The increasing cost of healthcare, coupled with the mounting prevalence of fatal diseases is one of the primary market drivers during the forecast period. Burgeoning adoption of advanced technologies by various healthcare institutions and a proliferated usage of digital healthcare infrastructure are also causative of speedy growth observed in the global healthcare information systems market through the review period.

A healthcare information system (HIS) is designed to manage healthcare data. It includes systems that aid in the collection, storage, management, and transmission of a patient’s electronic medical record to a hospital’s operational management or to a system that supports healthcare policy decisions. Healthcare information systems may also include systems that handle the data related to activities of health organizations and providers. These systems can be leveraged to improve patient outcomes, influence policymaking and decision-making, as well as, inform research.

Several factors have actively contributed to the ascension of the global healthcare information systems market through the forecast period. Some of these factors include the increasing cost of healthcare and intensifying prevalence of several fatal diseases. These diseases include cancer, as well as coronary heart diseases. Further, increasing geriatric population is also fueling sizeable growth in the healthcare information systems market. Upsurge noted in the adoption of advanced technologies in many healthcare facilities is one of the primary drivers of the healthcare information systems market. Proliferation observed in the usage of digital healthcare infrastructure, which aids the collection and management of information generated by healthcare and wellness institutions has further enhanced the effectiveness of such institutions.

Key Players

The global health information systems market is influenced dramatically by the activities and decisions made by several prominent market vendors across the globe. Some of these market giants are profiled in the latest MRFR report that was published recently. Some of these vital market players include Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Athenahealth Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Carestream Health Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medidata Solutions Inc., Philips Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers.

Market Segmentation

The global healthcare information systems market is studied for various segments based on components type, deployment, end-user, and region. Based on type, the global healthcare information systems market is segmented into pharmacy information systems, hospital information systems, laboratory information systems, revenue cycle management, and medical imaging information system. Among these, the hospital information systems segment is further sub-segmented into electronic medical record, electronic health record, patient engagement solutions, real-time healthcare, and population health management.

The pharmacy information systems segment is further sub-segmented into automated dispensing systems, prescription management, and inventory management. The medical imaging information systems segment includes the sub-segments of monitoring analysis software, radiology information systems, and picture archiving & communication systems.

Based on components, the global healthcare information systems market is segmented into software and hardware. Based on deployment, the healthcare information systems market is segmented into web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise. Based on end-user, the global healthcare information systems market is segmented into diagnostics center, academic & research institution, and hospitals.

The Americas Expected to Dominate Global Health Information Systems Market by 2023

The global healthcare information systems market has been studied for the geographical segments of Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas are further sub-segmented into North America and South America. The Americas, together, are anticipated to lead the global healthcare information systems market. Such market domination can be attributed to the rising demand for qualitative diagnostics system. Moreover, large-scale implementation and storage of electronic records in the healthcare information system are witnessed in the U.S. and Canada. This is expected to derive profitable growth of the regional Healthcare Information Systems Market .

Europe is estimated to follow North America and capture the second largest share in the global healthcare information systems market. This is because of the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Further, increasing awareness for the condition and the presence of many developed economies in the region are causative of influential ascension in the regional healthcare information systems market.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing region for healthcare information systems in 2017. The APAC region is projected to possess a humungous potential for the healthcare information technology industry. Emerging countries in the region such as South Korea, India, and China are rapidly growing, creating new opportunities for expansion for many market vendors through the assessment period. In consequence, governments residing in these rapidly developing countries are observed to take up several initiatives to improve the healthcare services and aid better provision of supporting infrastructure. These factors are heavily promoting growth in the regional healthcare information systems market during the forecast period.

Alternatively, the Middle East & Africa is expected to hold the smallest share in the global health information systems market. Timid market growth in the region can be attributed to the presence of poor economic growth and a low per capita income, especially in the African region. Most of the market share for health information systems in this region is projected to be held by the Middle East. This is due to increasing government support and funding to the development of the healthcare sector and the presence of some developed economies in the region such as Kuwait, Dubai, and UAE.

Industry Update

May 2019: Owensboro Health recently invested more than USD 2 million to integrate a new electronic medical records system for OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital and provided a seamless transfer of patient information among all OH facilities.

May 2019: Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently established a connection with Nevada’s statewide health information exchange (HIE). Such a connection was created to enhance data sharing and care coordination among the Nevada military care sites and community providers across the country.

