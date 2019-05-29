MEDIA ADVISORY – Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) 2019 Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to join FEI Canada at their upcoming 2019 Annual Conference in Blue Mountain, Ontario.



Running on the theme of #Disruption #NailedIt and with an incredible lineup of speakers confirmed, the FEI Canada Annual Conference is an unrivaled opportunity to network with Canadian finance executives, engage with educational thought leaders and obtain insights on the latest issues and trends that finance executives need to know.

For information on all keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakfast seminars, please go to www.feicanadaconference.ca.

Date: June 6-7

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Village Conference Centre, 242 Jozo Weider Blvd, Blue Mountains, ON, L9Y 3Z2

All times are local.

Media registration is complimentary for both days and grants access to all speakers, sessions and meals. To register and for any questions, please contact: Thomas Rigg, Communications, Research and Education Coordinator, FEI Canada, trigg@feicanada.org, 416 366 3007 x 5105

About Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada)

Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) is the leading voice and informed choice for senior financial executives across the country. With 12 chapters and 1,600+ members, FEI Canada provides professional development, networking opportunities, thought leadership and advocacy services to its members. The association membership consists of senior-level financial executives spanning various industries, functions and disciplines, representing a significant number of Canada’s leading and most influential corporations. For more information, please visit www.feicanada.org or follow us on LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/fei-canada and Twitter @FEICanada.

Attachments

Thomas Rigg Financial Executives International Canada (FEI Canada) 416 366 3007 ext. 5105 trigg@feicanada.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.