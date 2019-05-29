Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) Report 2019 - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2015-2018 & 2019-2022
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electroactive Polymers (EAPs): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Application Sectors:
- Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding
- Antistatic Packaging
- Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Material Groups:
- Conductive Plastics
- Conductive Polymers
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V. (Belgium)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cabot Corporation (USA)
- Celanese Corporation (USA)
- Heraeus Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Hyperion Catalysis International (USA)
- KEMET Corporation (USA)
- MacDermid Performance Solutions (USA)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
- PolyOne Corporation (USA)
- Premix OY (Finland)
- Rieke Metals Inc. (USA)
- RTP Company (USA)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- The Lubrizol Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
The Era of Intelligent Materials Throws the Commercial Spotlight on Electroactive Polymers
Why Electroactive Polymers (EAPs) are an Exciting Field of Electrochemistry?
Increasing Usage in Myriad Applications Signals Promising Growth for EAPs
Dielectric Elastomers: The Most Popular EAP Material for Actuators & Electromechanical Transducers
Market Outlook
The US Electroactive Polymers Market: Largest in the World
Asia-Pacific: The Focal Point for Future Growth
Conductive Plastics Lead the Way in the EAPs Market
Intrinsically Conductive Polymers (ICPs): The Fastest Growing EAP Material
Competition
2. Key Market Trends & Drivers
Focus on Sustainable Development of Intelligent Materials Spurs Growth in the Current Post Recession Period
Demand for Shape-Shifting Electronics Unveils Opportunities for Intelligent Polymers & Drives the Commercial Value of EAPs
Evolving Applications in Molecular Electronics to Fuel Long
Term Growth in the Market
Growing Use in Printed Electronics, E-Textiles & Electronic Wearables to Spur Growth of EAPs
Sensors, Sensing & Actuator Applications The Trinity of Fastest Growing End-Use Markets
Emerging Era of Ubiquitous Intelligent Sensing Spurs Opportunities for New Sensor Materials
Growing Focus on Industrial Automation & Motion Control Fuels Demand for EAP Based Actuators
Growing Trend Towards Robot Lightweighting & Development of Soft Robots to Spur Interest in EAPs
Surging Interest in Biomimetics & Biomedicine Spurs R&D Focus on EAPs as Biomimetic Materials
Focus on Smart Biomaterials to Fuel Long-Term Opportunities for Biocompatible Conducting Polymers in the Healthcare Sector
Use of Electroactive Polymers for Electronics Protection
Proliferation of Electronic Devices Drives the Need for Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding
EAPs as Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection Materials
Growing Focus on Environmental Conservation Throws the Focus on EAPs for Energy Harvesting
Novel Bottlebrush EAP Makes Feasible the Application of Dielectric Elastomers in Devices
3. Product Overview
Electroactive Polymers (EAPs)
Types of EAPs
Conductive Plastics
ESD/EMI Compounds
EMI Shielding Plastic Compounds
Antistatic Additives
Carbon/Metal Fibers
Carbon Fiber
Carbon Nanotubes
Conductive Polymers
Diverse Molecular Structure of Conducting Polymers
Unique Characteristics of Conductive Polymers
Types of Polymer Materials
Conductive Polymers - A Classification
Polyacetylene
Properties of Polyacetylene
Characteristics of Polyacetylene
Polyaniline
Properties of Polyaniline
Polyaniline - Major Applications
Polypyrrole
Applications of Polypyrrole
Polyphenylene Vinylene (PPV)
Polythiophene
Applications of Polythiophene
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
Poly 3-alkylthiophenes
Polyfluorene
Others
Inherently Dissipative Polymers
Dielectric Elastomers
Silicone Elastomers
Acrylate Polymers
Polyurethanes
Ferroelectrets
Polycarbonate
Cyclic Olefin Copolymer
Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene
Applications of Electroactive Polymers
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Shielding
Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Protection
Antistatic Packaging
EAPs Suppress Electro Static Discharge
Other Applications
EAP-based Sensors
Application of EAPs in Various Types of Sensors
Biosensors
Chemical Sensors
Other Types of Sensors
Actuators based on EAPs
Electrochemical Capacitors
Technological Developments/Breakthroughs
Researchers Develop New Catalyst for Affordable Production of Conductive Polymers
Novel Methods of Making Conductive Plastics
Enhancement in the Conductivity of Polyaniline
Electricity Sensitive Clothes
Biomaterials Based Conducting Polymers
4. Recent Industry Activity
Total Introduces EC Compounds
KEMET Collaborates with Novasentis to Develop EMP Film based Haptic Actuators
Parker Hannifin Launches EAP Technology
Integral Inks Agreement with Conductive Composites
Bayer MaterialScience Operates Independently as Covestro
Premix Launches PRE-ELEC PP Concentrate
Sylumis Launches New Range of Orion LED Spot Lamps
ESP Develops New PermaStat Sheet
Parker Hannifin Unveils New BioCare Business Unit with EAP
Bayer Launches New MakroblendA M525
SouthWest NanoTechnologies Forms Partnership with Matteson Ridolfi
Celanese Acquires Cool Polymers
Mexichem to Acquire Vestolit
Plastic Logic and Solvay Specialty Polymers Collaborates for Low-Power Flexible Electronics
INEOS and Doeflex Collaborates for PVC Compounding
Kodak and Xymox Jointly Launches KODAK HCF-385 Film
SABIC Introduces Two LEXAN Polycarbonate Solutions for Aircraft Interiors
5. Focus on Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 76)
The United States (36)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (24)
- - France (3)
- - Germany (9)
- - The United Kingdom (2)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eajfms
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Plastics
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.