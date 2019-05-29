Youth delegates and youth ambassadors from around the world will gather at the United Nations in NYC to discuss the importance of human rights education.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth for Human Rights International will hold its 16th Annual International Human Rights Summit June 27 – 28 at United Nations Headquarters in New York, followed by a multicultural human rights celebration June 29 in Harlem. Young people who wish to represent their countries as part of the Summit’s youth program, and those of all ages and walks of life who are passionate about human rights education, are invited to attend.

Attendees will be able to join officials and advocates who work for equality and justice through human rights education. They will hear from youth and adult human rights champions.

They will also have the opportunity to collaborate with passionate young men and women who are making human rights a global reality. Moreover attendees will have the opportunity to network and hopefully establish international partnerships and friendships with delegates from more than 60 countries. This is a unique occasion to learn from the work of international Youth Delegates and special guest speakers. The Summit will also feature an award ceremony honoring several deserving winners of the 2019 Human Rights Hero Awards. The final day of the Summit will celebrate and feature diverse cultures through human rights-themed performances.

To participate, follow 3 simple steps:

1. Click here on “REGISTER NOW” or go to www.humanrightssummit.com and fill in the registration form

2. Submit any additional information if requested by organizers

3. Receive confirmation of participation

Youth ages 18 to 29 who are active in promoting human rights through education are encouraged to apply for the Summit’s Youth Program where they may represent their country as Youth Delegates or return as Youth Ambassadors if they have participated in previous years. Select “Youth Participant” as Registration Type in the registration form.

The Summit’s Youth Program applications close on Friday, June 7.

Fees: Thanks to the efforts of Youth for Human Rights International and the Summit’s co-organizers, there are no registration or entrance fees for the 2019 Summit meetings or events.

Expenses and Sponsorship: Sponsorships are not available for airfares, visas or travel insurance. Youth for Human Rights International and its generous sponsors provide scholarships for select participants in the Summit’s youth program, covering the cost of meals and accommodation for a limited period in New York. All other attendees are responsible for the cost of their participation.

Registration: Due to limited seating, early registration is recommended. Registration closes Friday, June 14. Registration does not confirm a seat, and those wishing to attend will be asked to confirm their attendance toward the end of June. For security reasons, only existing UN pass holders and those with a confirmed registration will be granted access to the United Nations.

Visas and Immigration: Conference attendees requiring visas to enter the United States should apply immediately to allow time for the application process. For help with visas and immigration, please contact visas@humanrightssummit.com.

About Youth for Human Rights:

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which lists the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch

https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html



