Politician Chivukuvuku rules out poisoning

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The former opposition Convergence Coalition of National Salvation (CASA-CE) leader Abel Chivukuvuku has denied rumours about poisoning as the cause of his recent admission to hospital. ,

This was during a meeting with supporters and journalists held Wednesday at one of Luanda-based hotels.

The politician, who also suffer from high blood pressure and low hemoglobin, was admitted to Luanda’s Clínica Girassol due to malaria, kidney and respiratory problems, and later evacuated to South Africa.

Chvukuvuku thanked for support provided to him during his illness.

Speaking to the press, the politician also announced for August his plan to define his political future.

"Get ready for the first fortnight of August," he said, when asked about his future, adding that he was recovered and ready to serve the country.

The politician was unseated by leadership of the opposition CASA-CE, and replaced by his deputy, André Mendes de Carvalho.

