Solar Lighting Innovators Expand Porta-John Installation Options

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elkhart, IN; May 29, 2019 – LunarGlo principals have announced the availability of LunarGlo II, the company’s latest solar lighting innovation. Company owner Judy Barton said, “We’ve combined the rugged durability of the original LunarGlo Solar Light with an exclusive multisize adapter plate and an exact fit filler plug to give porta-john providers maximum flexibility in how they deploy our lights to better serve their customers.”LunarGlo Solar Lights are fast becoming a “must-have” porta-john feature for events and festivals around the world, including the famous Elkhart Jazz Festival. Co-Chair and President of Elkhart Festivals Ben Decker said, “The Elkhart Jazz Festivals has 25+ units spread throughout our downtown. Even with long summer days it is important to have lighting in our portable restrooms during the evening hours. LunarGlo LED lighting makes this possible! No need to run extension cords for power and worry about trip hazards. This lighting makes our guests comfortable when the sun goes down and they enter the unit with great visibility. Good lighting, coupled with a reputable portable restroom company, makes for an overall better experience when many folks prefer not use the ‘phone booth’ restrooms.” The preferred portable restroom supplier for the Elkhart Jazz Festival is J&K Septic in New Paris, Indiana.Rex Barton, the company’s co-founder added, “Over the past three years we have received many requests for our company to provide a device that would allow non LunarGlo users the opportunity to experience the LunarGlo difference. To that end we are pleased to announce the The LunarGlo Multisize Adaptor Plate. The LunarGlo Multisize Adaptor Plate will allow the professional owner who currently has other solar lights an attractive alternative which is already prepared to accept our LunarGlo Solar Light while insuring that water will not invade the interior of the portable restroom. The LunarGlo Multisize Adaptor Plate is 4.625” in diameter to fill a 3.625” hole from a prior installation. It is installed using 6 stainless steel screws which are included.” The company’s website mentions that the adapter plate is available exclusively with the LunarGlo II Installation Kit. Further details are available at https://www.lunarglo.com/lunarglo-multisize-adaptor-plate LunarGlo now serves customers across the US, in Europe, the Middle East and New Zealand.About LunarGlo, LLC:With several years of engineering, design and development work in the area of high quality solar lighting solutions, LunarGlo® was formed to manufacture and supply LunarGlo® Solar Lights to specifically meet the needs of the portable restroom industry. Made in the USA, with the highest quality components, LunarGlo® Solar Lights are fully automatic, power washable, operate for up to 80 hours on a single charge, and are backed by a full two-year warranty. Other LunarGlo® products now include the LunarVent solar powered vent fan, as well as mounting hardware to adapt LunarGlo® Solar Lights a wide variety of applications including pier lighting, garden, walk-way, and patio lighting. Complete details can be found at www.lunarglo.com



