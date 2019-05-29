B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Acquires United Combat League

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- B2Digital (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Incorporated (the “Company”) announced today that it has acquired United Combat League. The acquisition is effective immediately. Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement, B2Digital acquired 100% of the equity interests in United Combat League for a combination of cash and shares of B2Digital’s restricted common stock.



With this announcement, B2Digital has now acquired four top MMA companies and continues to execute its strategy of developing and building a Premier Development League for the Mixed Martial Arts “MMA” marketplace.

United Combat League is now part of the B2 Fighting Series and will be having fights in Illinois and Wisconsin this year. United Combat League joins the current operating fight companies of HRMMA and Colosseum Combat. The B2 Fighting Series, owned by B2 Digital INC., has fights scheduled in 7 states that will be operated by the 3 operating fight group companies this year.

B2Digital continues to execute its strategy to acquire additional MMA Companies and build the “B2 Fighting Series” B2Digital brand in the MMA industry.

The B2 Social Media Network “B2SN” which, BlueGrass MMA the News and Social Media Company, that B2 Digital owns, continues to operate and grow the B2SN through Social Media Connections to the MMA fans worldwide. The recent 3rd party report for January through March of 2019 had over 3 Million Social Media Connections to the B2SN. B2Digital expects that its B2SN social media connections will continue to grow as it continues its B2 Fighting Series LIVE Events. The B2SN continues to be a key growth asset for the B2 Digital Company.

“B2Digital’s holdings continue to expand with this acquisition of Untied Combat League and I am pleased that the United Combat League team, who has experience promoting and operating over 100 LIVE events, will stay on to operate United Combat League under B2 Digital’s management. We are pleased that our company has grown to 4 operating companies in just 18 months and that those companies have fights planned in 7 states before the end of 2019. This is a great accomplishment for all the people working with B2 Digital in the B2 Fighting Series and these acquisitions coupled with our organic growth continues to fuel the revenue growth of B2 Digital INC.,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital.

“We have been looking for ways to grow United Combat League and the expertise of Mr. Bell and the success of the B2 Digital LIVE Event systems and technologies developed and owned by B2 was a key part of my decision to become part of the B2 Fighting Series and join the B2Digital group of companies. This will allow us to supply our Champions and Fighters with additional opportunities to develop their MMA skills and a road to move up into the MMA Major Leagues,” said Mike Davis, President and owner of United Combat League.

In other company news and events, although the Company and BTDG management does not consider the following as newsworthy events, the Company and BTDG management is providing this update to its fans, followers and shareholders. The Company has filed its financial results of its operations for the FY 2018-2019 through Q3. The company is pursuing its aspirations towards becoming a fully reporting company; as it takes its first steps towards reaching that objective with the goal of up listing to higher-level tiers of trading with OTC markets and working on becoming a full SEC Reporting Company. The company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and Events, along with the large audience it has created with the B2 Social Media Network “B2SN”. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional Sports related companies and growing the current B2 Digital business.

The Company intends to release additional news and updates on a timely basis to its followers and shareholders.

About B2Digital, Incorporated

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, the Company is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service Live Event Sports Company. The Chairman and CEO of the company at the helm is Greg P. Bell. Capitalizing on the combination of his expertise, relationships and experience as well as his involvement with more than 40,000 LIVE events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2 Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports related companies to become a Premier Vertically Integrated LIVE Event Sports Company. B2's first strategy is to build an integrated Premier Development League for the MMA Mixed Martial Arts marketplace, which is a billion-dollar industry.

B2 Digital will be creating and developing Development League champions that will move on to the MMA Major Leagues from the B2 Fighting Series. In 2017 B2 started operating B2FS LIVE MMA Events and each year the top fighters will be invited to the yearly B2FS National Championship Live Event. B2 owns all rights for TV, Internet, Social Media, media, merchandising and trademarks and branding for the B2 Digital Companies. B2 has deployed its B2 Social Media Network digital distribution network for the B2 Fighting Series and has developed and deployed the Systems and Technologies for the operation of Social Media Marketing, Event Management, Digital Ticketing Sales, Digital Video Distribution, Digital Marketing, PPV, Fighter Management, Merchandise Sales, Brand Management and Financial Control Systems.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company.

www.b2digitalotc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

G. Thomas 813-961-3051 info@b2digitalotc.com

