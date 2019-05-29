British Baroness arrives in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 29 - The Special Envoy of British Government Baroness Lindsay Northover arrived in Angola on Wednesday for three-day visit to discuss with Angolan government some "pending" legal issues and tools aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.,

The British envoy told Angop at Luanda’s International Airport that her new visit to Angola reflects her country’s commitment to increase mutually beneficial trade links.

Lindsay Northover said she was pleased with Angolan Government’s commitment to the implementation, in recent times, of political and economic fields, among others.

According to her, the UK pledges to support for the initiative as the European country is interested in the Angolan market.

Baroness will hold separate meetings with ministers of Finance Archer Mangueira, and Foreign Affairs Manuel Augusto, among other individuals.

Northover is visiting the country for 10th time in three years, with the last paid last December, when she signed an agreement of 750 million pounds sterling (850 million Euro) by the UK Agency for Export Financing (UKEF) to support projects in Angola.

