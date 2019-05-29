IntelliDyne Named recipient of the Alliance for Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval.

IntelliDyne's senior leadership team is proud to see the organization being recognized for a strong commitment to innovative corporate culture and the overall success of each employee.” — IntelliDyne

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntelliDyne , a leading government contractor, has been named as a recipient of the AWE Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval. The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) will host their 20th annual awards celebration on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center. IntelliDyne's senior leadership team is proud to see the organization being recognized for a strong commitment to innovative corporate culture and the overall success of each employee.A total of 44 employers will be recognized for their exemplary commitment to building excellent places to work throughout the United States. The event is anticipated to have approximately 200 business executives in attendance, primarily from Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. This year marks the 20th year that AWE will recognize excellence in the workplace. The award-winning companies represent organizations of all sizes and all industry types from across the United States.This year AWE will recognize:• 38 companies with the 2019 AWE Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval• 31 companies with the 2019 AWE Health & Wellness Seal of Approval• 17 companies with the 2019 AWE Eco-Leadership Award• 8 companies with the 2019 AWE Diversity Champion AwardAll award recipients undergo a rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professional and master’s and/or Ph.D. level students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity, and inclusion.The theme for this year’s award celebration is “The Road to Excellence is Paved with Positive Engagement”. Educational and networking sessions will be held prior to a formal awards luncheon to honor all 44 recognized organizations. Special guests at this event include Jessob Reisbeck, Good Morning Washington Anchor, who will emcee the awards luncheon and Julie Ann Sullivan, Business Culture Expert, and author of several books, as the keynote speaker.About AWEThe Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Discovery Communications, Mental Health Association (now EveryMind.), and Montgomery County, MD. Over the past 20 years, AWE has been dedicated to empowering employers to build excellence in the workplace as a means of supporting the quality of life for employees, their families, and the community at-large. AWE is devoted to increasing the number of excellent workplaces within the business community through education and recognition, as a means to enhance the quality of life of its citizens and empower economic growth.About IntelliDyne, LLC:IntelliDyne, LLC is a consulting firm that enables better business performance and mission outcomes through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Advanced Analytics, Information Assurance/Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Application Development, and Mobile Computing, and Enterprise Infrastructure Management. Learn more at www.intellidyne-llc.com



