IonSense® Addresses Global Helium Shortage with Nitrogen-Based DART®-MS

/EIN News/ -- SAUGUS, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IonSense, Inc. has announced that its Direct Analysis in Real Time (DART) Mass Spectrometry systems can now utilize readily-available nitrogen gas and avoid the challenge of an unreliable helium supply. In addition, this further demonstrates the reduced footprint that DART provides researchers in forensics, synthesis, food safety, and security laboratories through its reduced solvent and waste production as well as its seconds-per-sample speed.



“We are pleased to be able to offer an alternative to customers that are facing challenges with their helium supplies and improve on our position as one of the most environmentally friendly technologies for mass spectrometry,” according to Brian Musselman, IonSense President and CEO. The company worked with Peak Scientific® (Glasgow, Scotland), to validate their NG-3000A nitrogen generator for use throughout the IonSense product line. The NG-3000A system is capable of delivering a robust supply of ultra-high purity nitrogen from ambient air for DART operation in both laboratory and mobile lab facilities.

IonSense will be exhibiting at the upcoming 67th ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry & Allied Topics to be held June 2 - 6, 2019 in Atlanta, GA in Booth #605. IonSense is also hosting product demonstrations and an Open House on June 2 and 3, resp. During the Technical Sessions of ASMS, over 25 presentation will be made by IonSense customers showcasing the use of DART for solving problems in opioid detection and identification, food authentication, explosives detection, and pesticide quantitation in foodstuffs.

IonSense Inc., established in 2005, is the leading provider of Open Air/Ambient Ionization sources, systems and integrated solutions for the $4B Mass Spectrometry marketplace. Headquartered in Saugus, MA the company manufactures, sells and markets the DART® (Direct Analysis in Real Time) ionization source, the first open air ionization product to be patented and sold commercially. IONSENSE is a trademark of IonSense, Inc. DART is a trademark of JEOL USA, PEAK SCIENTIFIC is a trademark of Peak Scientific Instruments Limited.

