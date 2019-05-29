Synchronized, accurate master road and address data will benefit public safety organizations as well as enterprise planning groups

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Merced County California GIS Department, along with its Public Safety Communications Division, awarded DATAMARK the nearly $109,000 contract to develop a master road and address database for use by public safety agencies and enterprise planning committees. The project, which goes through December 2019, will leverage DATAMARK’s expertise in GIS and public safety and DATAMARK VEP to increase both the completeness and accuracy of Merced County’s road and address database for address management and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS data preparation purposes.



Merced County Selects DATAMARK Public Safety and GIS Expert Team for NG9-1-1 Preparation





/EIN News/ -- DATAMARK will work with Merced County GIS and Public Safety Communications professionals to assess and create the master road and address database from existing sources of address data. In addition to assisting the public safety groups with their current 9-1-1 and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems, the newly created database advances Merced County’s readiness for the transition to NG9-1-1. Enterprise planning groups will also leverage the complete and accurate address database to better serve roads, assessors, election and planning committees.

“I first met DATAMARK at an NG9-1-1 educational workshop and conversations continued from there about how Merced County can be proactive about implementing GIS data for NG9-1-1,” said Gene Barrera, GIS Manager, Merced County. “The DATAMARK team’s cross-disciplinary expertise in public safety and GIS, as well as the work they have been conducting in support of California’s NG9-1-1 initiative, makes them a true partner and leader in GIS innovation.”

Merced County will also utilize DATAMARK VEP, a powerful SaaS-based validation, editing and provisioning tool for both current 9-1-1 systems and the transition to NG9-1-1 systems. DATAMARK VEP focuses on all aspects of the GIS information provisioned to an NG9-1-1 system – from data creation and cleansing to data quality, integration and maintenance workflows. It resolves the upgrade challenges, improves public safety communication location precision and ensures the data meets the stringent NG9-1-1 requirements.

“Serving multiple departments with a single data source is visionary for public safety and enterprise planning and execution,” said Jeff Ledbetter, Public Safety GIS Expert at DATAMARK. “Merced County’s proactive work with DATAMARK meets the current and future needs of not only public safety but additional county departments, and positions them at the forefront of NG9-1-1 preparedness.”

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK , the public safety GIS business of Michael Baker International, is the go-to authority on GIS solutions and services for public safety. Its data-forward, purpose-built NG9-1-1 solutions provide the highest levels of GIS data completeness and accuracy. DATAMARK’s VEP SaaS solution ensures easy and consistently dependable access to mission-critical information in life-critical situations, simplifying the transition to NG9-1-1 for addressing authorities as well as GIS and PSAP stakeholders. Because it works with existing public safety systems, the solution requires no additional investment in hardware or software. The company empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making, all leading to safer communities. Visit www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker’s more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com .

Media Contacts:

Michelle Allard McMahon, cell: 781-718-3248

Jenna Beaucage, cell: 508-340-6851

datamark@rainierco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.