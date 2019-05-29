ATTO Announces macOS® Driver Support for 10/25/40/50/100GbE NICs

Industry first macOS driver for ATTO FastFrame™ 3 Ethernet Adapters

AMHERST, N.Y., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of storage, network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments, has announced macOS® driver support for the latest generation of ATTO FastFrame™ 3 10/25/40/50/100Gb Ethernet network adapters.



/EIN News/ -- The new ATTO FastFrame 3 driver is the industry’s first macOS driver to support the latest 25/50/100GbE standard. This release continues ATTO’s long standing relationship with Apple by providing products that offer users premium performance and maximum usability.

ATTO worked with partner ELEMENTS , a manufacturer of high-performance media storage and server systems for creative workflows, to test and validate the newest driver. “The addition of this driver allows us to support our macOS customers with the latest and greatest interconnects and helps bring our partners into the future of Ethernet-based storage technology,” said Nicolas Fischer Chief Operating Officer at ELEMENTS.

Supporting speeds up to 100GbE and with latency as low as one microsecond(1µs), end-to-end quality of service, and congestion control, ATTO FastFrame 3 NICs are ideal for collaborative creative workflows, IT applications such as data analytics, high performance computing (HPC) clusters, hyper-converged servers, large database analysis, and other latency-sensitive high-performance applications. FastFrame 3 NICs are equally effective in the data center and across clusters of workstations.

ATTO FastFrame 3 products that now support macOS® include:

FastFrame 3 10/25GbE Network Interface Card FFRM-N322-DA0

FastFrame 3 10/25/40/50GbE Network Interface Card FFRM-N351-DA0

FastFrame 3 10/25/40/50GbE Network Interface Card FFRM-N352-DA0

FastFrame 3 10/25/40/50/100GbE Network Interface Card FFRM-N311-DA0

FastFrame 3 10/25/40/50/100GbE Network Interface Card FFRM-N312-DA0

For a complete list of supported products, please visit www.atto.com.

To browse the entire ATTO Technology family of connectivity solutions, visit: www.atto.com .

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/ .

Follow ATTO on Twitter

Follow ATTO on LinkedIn

Like ATTO on Facebook

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host and RAID adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Susannah Boutet

ATTO Technology, Inc.

sboutet@atto.com

Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x159

Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.