CAPS® Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for State-of-the Art 503B Outsourcing Facility in Phoenix, AZ

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), a B. Braun company and the nation’s largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies, held a ribbon cutting ceremony today for its new sterile compounding outsourcing facility in Phoenix, AZ, bringing nearly 400 jobs to the area. U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, from Arizona’s 7th Congressional District, was on hand to cut the ribbon and make remarks. “I want to welcome CAPS to Arizona’s 7th district. Their investment in our community will not only bring new jobs and training opportunities for Arizonans, but they will also help distribute necessary medicines to improve health outcomes for patients in our state and across the country,” said Gallego, “Businesses like CAPS are helping each day to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family.”



CAPS’ continued growth and investment in this new facility serves as the next milestone towards expanding the capacity of the sterile compounding industry across the U.S. The new 250,000 square foot facility positions Phoenix as a hub for 503B compounding, tripling CAPS capacity and enhancing the ability for CAPS customers all over the country to provide high-quality, safe and readily-available products to patients who need it most.

U.S. Senator Martha McSally said in a statement, “It is welcome news that CAPS has decided to bring its operations to Arizona. Their investment in Arizona will bring more than 400 new jobs to the Phoenix area and millions of dollars to further economic development in our state. I appreciate CAPS choosing Arizona as their new home and will continue my work in the U.S. Senate to ensure Arizona stays open for business.”

The new facility embraces the most innovative technology and automation capabilities to deliver the highest quality products for its customers. With a focus on safety and quality, CAPS continues to provide products at the scale demanded by health systems that enable them to solve the challenges associated with regulations, recalls and drug shortages.

“As we continue to grow, our commitment to providing compounded sterile preparations of the highest quality that add value to our pharmacy service partners remains at the forefront of our company,” said Tom Wilverding, President at CAPS. “The investment in the new Phoenix facility furthers the track record of unprecedented quality and success that CAPS has always delivered to our 503B customers.”

CAPS has grown into a network of 22 503A regional pharmacies by constantly staying ahead of the high standards required to compound sterile preparations. The new Phoenix facility will serve as the third CAPS 503B Outsourcing Facility registered with the FDA, further demonstrating the company’s devotion to innovation and being a pioneer in the industry. When fully operational, it will bring job opportunities to Phoenix and surrounding areas for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, chemists, microbiologists, and other support personnel.

About CAPS

CAPS is the nation’s largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies. A pioneer in the outsourcing of CSPs, CAPS was founded in 1991 and delivers high quality, same-day admixture services and solutions to hospitals and outpatient facilities across the nation. CAPS has three 503B FDA registered facilities which provide outsourcing facility services and 22 state licensed 503A regional pharmacies that dispense labeled, patient specific prescriptions including parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy. To learn more about CAPS visit www.CAPSPharmacy.com .





Contact: Todd Jones Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. 720-590-4871 Todd.Jones@CAPSpharmacy.com



