$88.73 Bn Hair Care Market - Global Sales, Volume and Distribution Channel Database 2010-2017 & 2018-2023

The global hair care market is expected to reach USD 88.73 billion by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific holds the significant share of 33% in global Hair Care market. North America and Europe are the second largest region after Asia-Pacific in hair care product sale. About 13.5 billion units of Hair Care consumed in 2017, which is growing at a robust growth rate.



IC Hair care is a global intelligence database on retail Hair care products that offers robust countries and categories data. It is a Cost-effective database saving purchase of 52 country reports separately. It Covers 13 year of comparable data with 5 year forecasts including value sales, volume sales and distribution channel sales.



Market Scope

Overall Hair care products market data, volume and value analytics with growth trend (2010-2023).

Distribution channel sales data from 2010-2017

Additional information includes - GDP, per capita consumption, per capita expenditure, economic parameters, population, inflation and country currency exchange rates

This Research Data involves a study of the Hair care Sector across 6 regions, covering 52 major countries which occupies more than 85% of the global market. The database consists of more than 75,000 data points for the period 2010-2023. Below mentioned 5 broad categories are covered in the market that covers various segments, Category definitions and segment definitions.

Conditioner

Hair Colorants

Perms and Relaxants

Shampoo

Hair Styling Products

Declining perms and relaxants while consumers demanding more conditioner



Perms and relaxants recorded a sharp decline in volume sales which is strongly affected by declining sales in the US. North America which was the largest market for perms and relaxants in 2016 continue to decline at a rate of 5.1% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific which is the third largest market for perms and relaxants is expected to overcome North America during the forecast period. Conditioner market observed a sharp increase in volume sales with Asia-Pacific recording the fastest growth rate. The global hair conditioner volume sale is expected to reach 5,045 million units by 2023, witnessing the fastest CAGR of 5.8%.



Western Europe Witnessing Declining Volume Sales



Western Europe is witnessing a flat value CAGR during the forecast period which is primarily affected by sales in the UK and Germany. Denmark and Greece recorded a sharp decline in sales in the hair care market. Argentina recorded a healthy volume growth during the historical period 2012-2017. However, Brazil Haircare market is expected to witness a flat volume CAGR during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia which is one of the key countries for Haircare consumption in the Middle East & Africa is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 5.9%.



Expanding retail channels in emerging market driving sales



Supermarkets/hypermarkets account for the dominant share of 34% in the market while online retail is witnessing the faster growth rate. Hair care sales from Variety Stores recorded USD 756 million in 2017, up 7.6% from 2016. Convenience Store is the fastest growing channel globally for hair care products sales. Online grocery for Hair care products is increasing at a faster rate in South America. Western Europe and Asia-Pacific are the key markets for hair care products sale through pharmacies. A departmental store is one of the key sales channels for hair care in Asia-Pacific which recorded a growth of 6.2% in 2016-2017.



Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard

More Granular: Covers more categories, segments and sub- segments information at country and global level than other market intelligence providers

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent market data, historic data and market forecast

Ease of comparability: Our analytics is based on a standardized definition across the globe to facilitate better comparability of market data

View market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where the actual opportunity lies

Market segmentation including quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level data integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub segment

Understanding of the market due to value and volume changes, intra category competition and distribution channel trends

Develop business strategy to spot growth opportunity and maximize sales in multi-channel distribution through all B2C channels

Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training

Continuous amendment of database yearly with significant changes updated based on scenarios

Customization of the Dashboard



This dashboard can be customized to meet your requirements by adding the country of your choice and qualitative trends on request. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure you get a dashboard that suits your needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Internal sources evaluation

2.4.2 Research Process

2.4.3 Modeling & triangulation

2.4.4 Data finalization

2.4.5 Expert Validation

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 By Product

3.1.1 Conditioner

3.1.1.1 Intensive Conditioner

3.1.1.2 Traditional Conditioner

3.1.1.3 Other Conditioner

3.1.2 Hair Colorants

3.1.2.1 Bleachers

3.1.2.2 Highlighters

3.1.2.1.3 Permanent Colorants

3.1.2.1.4 Semi-Permanent Colorants

3.1.2.1.5 Tone-On-Tone Colorants

3.1.2.1.6 Other Hair Colorants

3.1.3 Perms and Relaxants

3.1.3.1 Perms

3.1.3.2 Relaxants

3.1.4 Shampoo

3.1.4.2 Anti-Dandruff

3.1.4.3 Kids Shampoo

3.1.4.4 Medicated Shampoo

3.1.4.5 Standard Shampoo

3.1.4.6 Other Shampoo

3.1.5 Hair Styling Products

3.1.5.1 Hair Gel

3.1.5.2 Hair Mousse

3.1.5.3 Hairspray

3.1.5.4 Styling Creams and Waxes

3.1.5.5 Styling Spray

3.1.5.6 Other Styling products

3.1.6 Hair Loss Treatments

3.1.7 Salon Hair Care

3.2 By Geography

