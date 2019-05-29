Managed IT Infrastructure Service Provider ServerCentral Turing Group Welcomes Thomas Johnson as Chief Information Security Officer

Information Security Veteran to Lead ServerCentral Turing Group’s Compliance and Information Security Programs

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the increased financial, legal, regulatory, and operational risks facing companies as they undergo digital transformation, ServerCentral Turing Group (SCTG), a managed IT infrastructure service provider, today welcomes compliance and information security veteran Thomas Johnson as Chief Information Security Officer.



/EIN News/ -- Johnson brings 25 years of experience with helping Fortune 500 companies in the highly regulated healthcare, banking, government, and manufacturing industries to manage disaster recovery, business continuity, data protection, security products, and risk management projects. With his addition to its executive leadership team, SCTG reaffirms its focus on cybersecurity and helping clients manage complex compliance mandates.

“Cybersecurity risks have always existed and have been a priority for us, which is why we’re excited to appoint a Chief Information Security Officer to lead these efforts,” said Daniel Brosk, Chief Operating Officer at SCTG. “As our customers become more aware of the increased risks and regulations they face as they transform their businesses, SCTG is well positioned to guide our clients through their governance and cybersecurity initiatives.”

Because of its work in the healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and higher education sectors, SCTG understands that compliance requirements are evolving faster than ever and understands that non-compliance can have disastrous consequences. Companies in these industries need highly experienced information security experts to help them adhere to strict compliance mandates and ensure that organizational processes and procedures are adopted as the regulatory environment changes.

Johnson is an Adjunct Professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology in its Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics department. Prior to SCTG, he was a security consultant at Peters and Associates, where he served as Chief Information Security Officer for various companies in the healthcare, banking, government and manufacturing sectors. Johnson has also served as Chief Information Security Officer at Metropolitan Bank Group, which is now Byline Bank.

For more information about ServerCentral Turing Group and its cloud-native software development, Amazon Web Services consulting, cloud infrastructure, and global data center services, visit www.servercentral.com .

About ServerCentral Turing Group

At ServerCentralTuringGroup , we enable and transform businesses using technology. SCTG is one of a select number of global organizations to be an Equinix Gold Partner, a Digital Realty Trust Gold Partner, a VMware Gold Partner and an Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner, Managed Service Provider Partner and Authorized Public Sector Partner. Learn more at www.servercentral.com or by calling (888) 875-4804 or (312) 829-1111.

