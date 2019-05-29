Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Schedule the Release of Their Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Related Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, ending May 31, 2019, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, after market closing.



The companies will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco’s web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/ . The webcast will be available on Cogeco’s website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in number to have access to the conference call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference:

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570

International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

SOURCE:

INFORMATION:

Patrice Ouimet Marie-Hélène Labrie Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Tel.: 514-764-4700 Tel.: 514-764-4700

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.