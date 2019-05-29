Spokane Public Library Selects Hill International to Manage New Bond Program

PHILADELPHIA and SPOKANE, Wash., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide program and construction management services to support the Spokane Public Library’s $77 million bond program.



/EIN News/ -- The program will help the Library realize its vision of thriving, flexible community destinations that deliver outstanding library services throughout the system. Specific projects include the remodel of the Downtown Library to consolidate back-of-house/technical services spaces and create opportunities for more patron use, such as a collaborative commons, art and music studios, maker spaces, daylight program rooms, and a café. The City has chosen to utilize GC/CM project delivery for the Downtown Library improvements. Other elements of the program include a 30,000 SF expansion of the Shadle branch, a new Libby Center (East Central) branch, a new Liberty Park branch, a new Hillyard (Shaw) branch, and upgrades to the Indian Trail, and South Hill branches.

Hill’s support for the program will include program and project management, GC/CM oversight, cost and schedule control, and construction management.

Matt Walker, AIA, CCM, DBIA, Hill Vice President in Spokane, said of the award, “Hill has a proven track record of delivering success for our Spokane clients, and we have the right team ready to help the Library realize their Program as-planned. We’re looking forward to seeing these projects through to fruition and achieving the spaces and systems the Library needs to continue providing cutting-edge library services well into the future.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations; and any statements regarding our intent to file late periodic reports or relisting on a national securities exchange, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the preparation of and the audit or review, as applicable, of filings may take longer than currently anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

