Capterra Ranks SPS Commerce as the #1 Most Popular EDI Provider for the Third Consecutive Year

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc . (Nasdaq:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that Capterra, a Gartner company, has again ranked SPS Commerce as the most popular EDI software , a position SPS has held every year since the report launched in 2017. Capterra ranks technology providers based on a company’s customers, reviews and social presence. In May 2019, SPS earned a market score of 97 out of 100, 22 points higher than the next EDI provider.



/EIN News/ -- “SPS is honored to be named the EDI leader by Capterra in 2019,” said Mark O’Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at SPS Commerce. “Our SPS Commerce Fulfillment solution provides full-service EDI to tens of thousands of customers worldwide. It is our privilege to support these businesses every day. The product and customer success teams at SPS look to the insight provided by our customers in the form of Capterra reviews to help shape our roadmap and spur innovation.”

SPS Commerce Fulfillment has more than 190 customer reviews on Capterra, earning a four-star status overall, as well as four stars for ease of use and customer service.

The following statements are from customer reviews posted by SPS Fulfillment users in 2019:

This EDI platform is very straightforward and easy to use. They provide great customer service as well. – William B.

The service is always friendly and helpful. Compared to other EDI systems we have used, SPS stands out. – Wesley F.

I cannot remember a time that I had a problem, if I did it was handled quickly. The website is very friendly. – Cynthia F.

I get all I need from this tool. It is helpful and easy to use and has become a very important tool for the daily job. – Henry R.

The 20 Most Popular EDI Software report was published in May 2019 by Capterra.

