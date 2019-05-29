Enthusiast Gaming Partners With Ubisoft Canada to Host Rainbow Six Canada Nationals at EGLX

Rainbow Six Canada Nationals will kick off in June 2019 and conclude in a live finals at EGLX in October 2019

TORONTO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) (OTCQB: EGHIF), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded video game media and esports company in North America, is excited to announce that through its subsidiary, Enthusiast Gaming Live Inc, it has partnered with Ubisoft Canada to host the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals and bring the Ubisoft show floor activation to Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo (EGLX) in October 2019.



Ubisoft is one of the world’s leading game publishers, responsible for creating acclaimed video game franchises including: Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Just Dance, Prince of Persia, Rayman, Raving Rabbids, and Tom Clancy's. The esports tournament is a unique team-based competitive first-person shooter experience with high-level gamers playing Rainbow Six, a popular Ubisoft video game.

Presented by Ubisoft Canada and powered by Enthusiast Gaming, the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals will kick off in June 2019 and conclude in a live finals at EGLX 2019 on October 20, in downtown Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The strategic partnership is in collaboration with Waveform Entertainment Inc., a leading esports operator and tournament producer, which Enthusiast invested in earlier this year. The partnership includes the full broadcast and live final production and tournament management. In addition, Ubisoft Canada will bring its Ubisoft Canada showfloor activation to EGLX 2019.

“We are excited to partner with Ubisoft Canada on the second season of the Rainbow Six Canada Nationals. Ubisoft Canada is a leader in the Canadian gaming publisher landscape, so bringing the finals to EGLX, Canada’s largest video game expo, is the perfect collaboration. Partnering with one of the largest game publishers and a fellow Canadian gaming titan speaks to the immense growth of EGLX and we look forward to putting on another amazing show in 2019” commented Menashe Kestenbaum, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming.

Tickets to EGLX 2019 will be on sale this summer. More information can be found at eglx.ca . To learn more about sponsorship or exhibit space at EGLX 2019, reach out to sales@eglx.ca .

Canadian Rainbow Six Siege players can register their team for the Canada Nationals today and find more information about the tournament at r6canadanationals.com .

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Just Dance, Tom Clancy’s video game series, Rayman, Far Cry and Watch Dogs. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2017-18 fiscal year Ubisoft generated sales of €1,732 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoft.com .

About Waveform Entertainment

Waveform Entertainment Inc. is a leading Canadian broadcast and production agency

specialized in the gaming and esports industry. Founded in 2018, Waveform has been on the

leading edge of live event production and broadcast for several years and services clients all

around the world. In April 2019, Enthusiast acquired a 20% interest in Waveform. Learn more about Waveform at www.waveform.gg .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest vertically integrated video game company and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company’s organic and acquisition strategy, it has amassed a platform of over 150 million monthly visitors across its network of websites and YouTube channels. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com .



