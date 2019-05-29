DOE Recognizes Phillips-Medisize for 50001 Ready Achievement

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recognized Phillips-Medisize for attaining 50001 Ready status at its Menomonie-Red Cedar facility in Wisconsin. 50001 Ready provides a self-paced, no-cost way for organizations to build a culture of structured energy improvement that leads to deeper and sustained savings. Simple energy-saving measures have made a big impact with little or no additional cost to operations, and the Menomonie facility’s entire workforce has contributed to maximizing savings.

“50001 Ready made it much easier for us to establish and track our energy goals and communicate our progress to employees,” said Matt Jennings, CEO and President of Phillips-Medisize. “Now we’re an organization that proactively points out ways we can save energy and deliver continuous improvement to our customers while conserving the environment.”

Phillips-Medisize first learned of DOE's 50001 Ready program while working with the Wisconsin Focus on Energy’s Strategic Energy Management (SEM) group. The Menomonie facility used the 50001 Ready Program and its Navigator tool as a logical next step to sustainably elevate its energy performance. Implementing 50001 Ready at the Menomonie site, which had already made substantial investments in energy efficiency, helped the company evaluate the program’s potential as a way to take corporate energy performance to the next level. The Menomonie facility plans to renew its 50001 Ready status next year, and Phillips-Medisize is looking to implement 50001 Ready at one of its facilities in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, as well as other sites in the near future.

“This Phillips-Medisize site has embraced energy management across all levels of daily operations. Earning the 50001 Ready designation demonstrates their commitment and helps our SEM program gain national recognition for all that the facility has achieved,” said Tim Dantoin, SEM Manager, Focus on Energy.

