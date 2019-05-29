Case Study: LeadGnome-Sourced Leads Grow Tigera Pipeline by $14.75M With A CPL Of Less Than $2.50

See how Tigera leveraged LeadGnome's reply email mining service to source and influence $14.75M in qualified pipeline with a Cost Per Lead of less than $2.50.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadGnome, Inc., the category-defining Reply Email Mining web service, recently published a case study showing how Tigera used LeadGnome to acquire best-fit leads with a CPL of less than $2.50 and $14.75M in qualified pipeline. Tigera provides zero-trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms that enable enterprise organizations to meet their security and compliance requirements.

The LeadGnome platform leverages an organization's existing email marketing strategy to continuously maintain its customer database, adding net new contacts and enriching and cleansing existing leads. Additionally, LeadGnome identifies timely trigger events - changes within an account - that represent actionable sales opportunities, helping organizations penetrate target accounts, increase revenue, and secure renewals.

Tigera's lead-scoring system found that LeadGnome leads were superior to all of their other lead sources. The leads sourced from reply emails were best-fit leads and the top personas that Tigera was focused on engaging at each account. Most notably, LeadGnome also identified net new leads within existing opportunities that helped grow $14.75M in qualified pipeline.

Key Statistics:

$14.75M of qualified pipeline

CPL of less than $2.50 for best-fit leads

14.32% of sourced leads are best-fit

7,217 net new leads sourced in 9 months

Prior to implementing LeadGnome, Tigera's position in the hot security market meant they were contending with a fast-growing database for which they needed a maintenance solution. They also wanted to more quickly expand into target accounts and reach additional decision makers and influencers in order to shorten their enterprise sales cycle and close more deals.

Head of Demand Generation at Tigera, Michael Kopp said, “Mining reply emails was one of my biggest pains. My team simply did not have the time to go into those emails, even though I knew they contained gold. LeadGnome is amazing. I don’t have to forward human replies to our sales team anymore, our reps simply hit the reply button. Plus, LeadGnome-generated leads tend to be managers and decision makers our team needs to close business. These key contacts are difficult to find. And LeadGnome is 25-times cheaper than my typical cost-per-lead. It’s a no-brainer!”

About LeadGnome, Inc. LeadGnome, the category-defining Reply Email Mining web service, analyzes emails to generate new contacts, appends and cleanses existing leads, and provides actionable intelligence that fuels sales acceleration. Named an Essential Data Intelligence Marketing Tool by Integrate and Heinz Marketing, and a Top Sales and a Top Marketing Tool by Smart Selling Tools, LeadGnome empowers sales and marketing teams to expand pipeline within new and existing accounts by uncovering trigger events, increasing connect rates, and identifying decision makers and influencers. LeadGnome is Privacy Shield certified by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at www.leadgnome.com.

About Tigera: Tigera provides zero-trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms that enables enterprise organizations to meet their security and compliance requirements. Tigera’s technology is recognized and trusted as the de facto standard for Kubernetes network security. Their open source software, Tigera Calico, provides production-grade security, and their commercial offerings layer on advanced security capabilities, enterprise controls, and compliance reporting.



