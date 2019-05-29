IT Weapons Wins Big at Brampton’s Business Excellence Awards

BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Weapons, the IT-Services division of Konica Minolta Business Solutions ( Canada ) Ltd., is thrilled to announce that they have received a Business Excellence Award from the Brampton Board of Trade.



Jeremy MacBean, Director of Marketing & Communications and Siva Sanmuga, Director of Finance accept the Award of Excellence in Business Services on behalf of IT Weapons.



/EIN News/ -- The 2019 Business Excellence Awards took place on May 9th, and IT Weapons took home the award for best Business Services, a category populated with many other strong nominees. This award helps further solidify IT Weapons as a business leader in the City of Brampton while also honouring their commitment to the Brampton community.

“IT Weapons has always worked with a service-first approach to technology for our clients; consistent, reliable, accurate, and fast. That’s the recipe,” says Jeremy MacBean, Director of Marketing & Communications at IT Weapons. “This award is a celebration of our relentless commitment to client experience and our passion towards helping others.”

As Brampton grows, so do the businesses and organizations active in it. IT Weapons has been a mainstay in the city’s IT industry for over 10 years and continues to expand every year. The Business Excellence award distinguishes IT Weapons’ business practices among fervent competitors.

“To be honoured by the city of Brampton is a privilege and we hope to be back next year. Till then, keep watching us innovate!” said MacBean.

About IT Weapons

IT Weapons, a division of Konica Minolta, is a Canadian leader in secure cloud solutions and managed IT services. Trust IT Weapons to help you simplify technology and transform your business with premier security and compliance, and award-winning client experience. For more information, please visit www.itweapons.com and follow us on social media for technology news and updates. Twitter @ITWeapons, YouTube , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 12 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .

CONTACT INFORMATION



Matthew Agnew, Solutions and Product Manager

(905) 494-3067

Matthew.Agnew@itweapons.com

