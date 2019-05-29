$55.1 Bn Oral Care Markets - Global Database 2010-2018 & 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Care Database: Global Intelligence Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Oral Care market is expected to reach USD 55.1 billion by 2023, witnessing a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominates the global Oral Care market which is primarily driven by China. About 13.8 billion units of Oral Care consumed in 2017, which is growing at a steady growth rate.



IC Oral Care is a global intelligence database on retail Oral Care products that offers robust countries and categories data. It is a Cost-effective database saving purchase of 52 country reports separately. It Covers 13 year of comparable data with 5 year forecasts including value sales, volume sales and distribution channel sales.



Market Scope

Overall Oral Care products market data, volume and value analytics with growth trend (2010-2023).

Distribution channel sales data from 2010-2017

Additional information includes - GDP, per capita consumption, per capita expenditure, economic parameters, population, inflation and country currency exchange rates

This Research Data involves a study of Oral Care Sector across 6 regions, covering 52 major countries which occupies more than 85% of the global market. The database consists of more than 75,000 data points for the period 2010-2023. Below mentioned 6 broad categories are covered in the market that covers various segments, Category definitions and segment definitions.

Breath Fresheners

Dental Floss

Denture Care

Mouthwashes and Rinses

Toothbrushes and Replacement Heads

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes and Replacements Witnessing the Faster Growth Rate



Toothbrushes and Replacements which is the largest market for oral care witnessing the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily driven by South America. Breath Fresheners occupies a significant share in the western market witnessing a flat value sale during the forecast period compared to other oral care products.



However, the breath freshener's volume sales registered a robust CAGR. Toothpaste recorded the fastest volume growth despite its most significant share in the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for toothpaste with sales reaching USD 5.6 billion by 2023. The Middle East & Africa Toothpaste market is expected to increase by 43% during the forecast period. South America which is one of the largest markets for breath fresheners witnessing flat value sales during the forecast period. Denture care market observed an increase of 27.7% during 2016-2017 with South America the significant market. Dental floss observed a flat sale in Western Europe while it is growing at a faster rate in Central and Eastern Europe globally.



North America Witnessing a Flat Volume Growth during the Forecast Period



North America is witnessing a flat volume CAGR during the forecast period which is primarily affected by sales in the US. Mouthwashes and Rinses which is the second largest market in North America observed a flat volume sale during 2012-2017. Germany and France remain the key market for oral care in Western Europe. However, the Developing countries such as South Africa, India, China and Vietnam are the fastest growing market for oral care which recorded a sharp increase in volume sales. Saudi Arabia which is one of the key countries for Oral Care consumption in the Middle East & Africa is witnessing the fastest growth rate of 6.9%. South America which is the third largest market for oral care consumption in 2017, is expected to offer fierce competition to Western Europe by 2023.



Reasons to Purchase this Dashboard

More Granular: Covers more categories, segments and sub- segments information at country and global level than other market intelligence providers

Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent market data, historic data and market forecast

Ease of comparability: Our analytics is based on a standardized definition across the globe to facilitate better comparability of market data

View market in different ways among categories and geography to understand where the actual opportunity lies

Market segmentation including quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level data integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

Market value (USD Million) and volume (Unit Million) data for each segment and sub segment

Understanding the market due to value and volume changes, intra category competition and distribution channel trends

Develop business strategy to spot growth opportunity and maximize sales in multi-channel distribution through all B2C channels

Dedicated analyst support for research queries and training

Continuous amendment of database yearly with significant changes updated based on scenarios

Customization of the Dashboard



This dashboard can be customized to meet your requirements by adding the country of your choice and qualitative trends on request. Please connect with our analyst, who will ensure you get a dashboard that suits your needs

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Designs

2.3 Study Timelines

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Internal sources evaluation

2.4.2 Research Process

2.4.3 Modeling & triangulation

2.4.4 Data finalization

2.4.5 Expert Validation

3. Market Segmentation

3.1 By Product

3.1.1 Dental Floss

3.1.1.1 Flossing Tape

3.1.1.2 Unwaxed Dental Floss

3.1.1.3 Waxed Dental Floss

3.1.2 Denture Care

3.1.2.1 Denture Cleansers

3.1.2.2 Denture Fixatives

3.1.2.3 Other Denture Care Products

3.1.3 Mouthwashes and Rinses

3.1.3.1 Mouthwash - Medicinal

3.1.3.2 Mouthwash - Standard

3.1.4 Toothpaste

3.1.4.1 Bicarbonate of Soda Toothpaste

3.1.4.2 Cosmetic Toothpaste

3.1.4.3 Specialist Toothpaste

3.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacement Heads

3.1.5.1 Manual Toothbrushes

3.1.5.2 Electric Toothbrushes

3.1.5.3 Battery Operated Toothbrushes

3.1.5.4 Replacement Brush Heads

3.1.6 Breath Fresheners

3.2 By Geography

3.3 By Distribution Channel

3.3.1 Warehouse Clubs

3.3.2 Department Stores

3.3.3 Pharmacies

3.3.4 Convenience Stores

3.3.5 Specialist Retailers

3.3.6 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

3.3.7 Online Retail

3.3.8 Variety Stores

3.3.9 Other Distribution Channel

