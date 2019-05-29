NXP announces HoverGames Challenge for Robotics Developers

Coding competition to leverage NXP’s industrial and automotive portfolio for small autonomous vehicles

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced the launch of HoverGames , a new challenge-based, interactive coding competition that leverages NXP’s broad portfolio of automotive, industrial and IOT technologies for system control, networking, security and motor control. The goal of the competition is to introduce engineers and programmers to drone and rover development. In addition to learning new skills, the challenge series will encourage developers to create solutions for pressing world problems such as disaster management, health crises and environmental degradation.



/EIN News/ -- HoverGames Challenge 1, “Fight Fire with Flyers”, will inspire participants to unleash their creativity to address the high stakes of urban and rural fires. The competition encourages contestants to thoughtfully consider the full scope of the difficulties facing firefighters and to embrace the exciting notion that they could develop unique and disruptive solutions to the problems they face. Each virtual coding and hardware challenge takes place over several months and will leverage the newly released drone developer kit.

How to Get Involved

Visit HoverGames.com for entry details and submit the required application before July 1, 2019

Apply your amazing creative and innovative ideas to help firefighters in unique and disruptive ways

Competition closes October 31, 2019 and winners will be announced in November, 2019

About the Drone Developer Kit

The hardware and software of the developer kit is open, flexible and modular and includes professional, automotive and industrial-grade components enabled by the PX4 flight stack. PX4 is the largest commercially deployed open source flight stack and supports contemporary airframe architectures including VTOL aircraft, multicopter and rover profile.

Projects and learnings are transferrable to real-world commercial applications thanks to Auterion , the company that builds the enterprise distribution of PX4 for the commercial drone market.

“HoverGames offers engineers a complete functional system of hardware and software and the inspiration to tackle real world problems,” said Iain Galloway, Drone Program Lead, Systems Innovation, NXP. “Whether you’re a student getting your feet wet, or an experienced developer trying out newer technologies, the HoverGames platform is a fantastic way to use your development skills for good and learn something new along the way.”

NXP is offering members of the media the opportunity to learn more about the competition at this year’s NXP Customer and Partner Event, NXP Connects in Santa Clara, California. Members of the media may reach out to the contacts below for more information.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

