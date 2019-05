Energy-Efficient LED Lighting Provider Orion Hosts Q4'19 and Full Year 2019 Call on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems , Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, today announced that it will host a conference call to review its Q4 and Fiscal Year 2019 results and outlook on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Orion plans to release its results premarket the same day.

Orion's CEO, Mike Altschaefl, and CFO, Bill Hull, will host the conference call for investors. Details of the webcast and conference call are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) Call Dial-In: Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international Webcast & Replay URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8ytf6wy6 Audio Replay: (855) 859-2056, conference ID: 1997848 (available shortly after the call through 06/11/2019)

/EIN News/ -- About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy efficiency, optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts: Bill Hull, CFO William Jones; Tanya Kamatu Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst Global (312) 660-3575 (212) 924-9800 oesx@catalyst-ir.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.