CLASS ACTION UPDATE for T, MWA, BSX and LTHM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

/EIN News/ -- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

Class Period: (a) Shares purchased pursuant to the June 2018 acquisition of and merger with Time Warner and/or (b) shares purchased between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: AT&T Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AT&T had substantially increased prices, while at the same time discontinuing promotional discounts for its DirecTV Now service; (ii) as a result, DirecTV Now subscribers were leaving (i.e., not renewing) as soon as their promotional discount periods expired, while at the same time new potential DirecTV Now customers were unwilling to pay the higher prices and therefore not subscribing at all; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Mueller Water Products, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the Company’s financial statements; (5) the Company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)

Class Period: February 26, 2015 - April 16, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Boston Scientific Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Boston Scientific’s surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of pelvic organ prolapse ("POP") were unsafe; (ii) accordingly, Boston Scientific’s continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable; (iii) separately, the Company had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; (iv) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or government investigations; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) that, as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) that the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) that the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

