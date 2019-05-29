The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of WSR, NOK, CBL and HL

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Class Period: May 9, 2018 to February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

During the class period, Whitestone REIT allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; (2) Whitestone was incorrectly recognizing assets and liabilities associated with its contribution to Pillarstone Capital REIT Operating Partnership LP; (3) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 were overstating revenues; (4) the Company’s financial statements for the fiscal year 2018 could no longer be relied upon; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK)

Class Period: April 15, 2015 to March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Nokia Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ("Alcatel") maintained insufficient internal controls and was materially non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia had failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; (iii) subsequent to the completion of Nokia’s acquisition of Alcatel, the Company maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel’s businesses; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, at all relevant times, Nokia was at risk of serious criminal and civil penalties; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL)

Class Period: November 8, 2017 to March 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 17, 2019

During the class period, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability. The Complaint further alleges that Defendants completely ignored their disclosure obligation, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding their dishonest nature and their dishonest conduct. When the truth was revealed, CBL shares materially declined in price, injuring the class.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

Class Period: March 19, 2018 to May 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Hecla Mining Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by Defendants during Hecla’s extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result of these material problems, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

