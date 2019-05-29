Video: Cinchy Delivers “Stand-out” Demo at FinovateSpring in San Francisco

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – Cinchy Inc. , the leading provider of enterprise data collaboration, has today published the video of the groundbreaking demo it delivered at the FinovateSpring fintech conference, which took place recently in San Francisco.

Cinchy CEO Dan DeMers presents enterprise Data Collaboration at Finovate Spring 2019



Cinchy Data Network Visualizer offers 360 view of enterprise Data Collaboration Networks





Data Collaboration is the radical new paradigm that connects fragmented data sources into an interconnected, real-time network architecture that is used to accelerate enterprise technology delivery.

“Another standout demo was Cinchy, a real-time data collaboration platform used by financial service providers to solve data integration, data access, data governance and solutions-delivery challenges.”

Source: Jeni Penix in KCD PR blog

Cinchy was among the handful of companies selected to present at this year’s Finovate Spring which attracted 1,300 attendees, including financial services executives, industry analysts, venture capitalists, regulators, entrepreneurs, and trade press.

The company, which is backed in part by Scale-up Ventures, is a leader in the fast-emerging category of enterprise data collaboration, a new technology that allows teams and machines to work on project data in the same way they currently collaborate on documents, communications, group calendars, and email inboxes.

“The truth is that data has been left out of the collaboration revolution because it remains fragmented across hundreds of systems and applications and never-ending integration projects. Data collaboration signals the beginning of the end for traditional approaches to data management and technology delivery and will support a new era of agility in financial services,” said Dan DeMers, Cinchy CEO.

Each company was allotted 7 minutes to present a short-form demonstration that showcases their technology in a live setting.

Cinchy’s demo illustrated how their data collaboration platform was used to build an enterprise-grade, real-time mortgage approval system with AI-powered risk assessment in just 3 days.

It was presented as just one example of the type of technology projects that can be delivered with the platform at multiple times less cost and complexity when compared to traditional approaches.

The New Paradigm: Data Collaboration

Data collaboration creates a single, real-time environment for business users, systems, and artificial intelligence to collaborate on data under a set of universal access controls which automate data governance down to the level of an individual cell of data.

Technology teams use data collaboration to avoid complex database set-ups and data integration projects and deliver enterprise-grade web and mobile-based systems and applications, known as “data experiences”, in just days.

About Cinchy

Cinchy is the enterprise Data Collaboration Platform designed from the ground-up as the secure, real-time foundation for solving complex data integration, data access, data governance, and solutions-delivery challenges. Global companies like TD and RBC use Cinchy to accelerate technology projects while simultaneously fixing the root causes of data fragmentation, saving them months in delivery times and millions in development costs. Cinchy lets your data work the way it should. Visit http://cinchy.com for more information.

