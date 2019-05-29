CBCT Dental Imaging Market in North America to Hit the Jackpot in the Years Ahead: WiseGuyReports

The North America CBCT dental imaging market is on track to garner the valuation of USD 360.44 million by 2023 and is slated to clock in a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2016-2023). The market owes its significant growth to the expanding spending on dental services as well as procedures, increasing prevalence of dental disorders like malocclusion, momentum gaining trend of cosmetic dentistry in North America. Yet, the risk following the exposure to the ionizing radiations, especially among the children and teens will work against the market in the coming years. But the substantial growth of the healthcare industry and the subsequent expansion of the healthcare infrastructure will be working in favor of the market, negating the effects of the restrains to some extent.

Pune, India, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) dental imaging market is on the verge of accruing the valuation of USD 360.44 million by 2023, estimates the report found on Wise Guy Reports (WGR). The report further adds that the market will be surging at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period (2016-2023).

The Growing Demand in the Orthodontics Industry to Augment the Market Growth

Cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) in the dental sector is considered to be an extraordinary type of X-ray device which is extensively used in dentistry. This technology is primarily useful in the production of three-dimensional (3D) images of nerve pathways, teeth, bone and soft tissues involving a single scanning process. The growth in the use of the 3D radiographic imaging and the subsequent growing demand in the orthodontics industry coupled with the rising adoption of CBCT by dentists has elevated the position of the North American CBCT dental imaging market in recent years.

Increase in Dental Issues to Stimulate the Growth of the Global Market

The primary factors responsible for the development of the global market include the growing pervasiveness of dental issues like malocclusion, the increasing use of dental administrations and systems, and a rise in the pattern of cosmetic dentistry and so on.

Risk to Children owing to Exposure to Radiation could Restrain the Market Growth

Although the market is set to have a relentless growth pattern over the coming years, few factors could slow down the growth of the market. These include the risk to children and teens due to the exposure to the ionizing radiations. Despite this, the increasing number of dental specialty hospitals and laboratories in North America can facilitate the market in attaining a compelling growth during the upcoming period.

The Standing Positioning of Patients to take the lead in the CBCT Dental Imaging Market

Depending on the patient positioning, the global market is considered for sitting, standing, and supine, where the standing CBCT dental imaging system will be responsible for the maximum share in the North America CBCT dental imaging market.

The Demand for Image Intensifier System to be Higher owing to their Many Benefits

The types of detectors mentioned in the report include image intensifier and flat panel detector. Image intensifiers find widespread use in several applications within the healthcare industry on account of their various features, including which includes exceptional high-speed gating abilities, high resolution and sensitivity, low noise and high contrast. These factors will lead to the strong growth scale of image intensifier market during the evaluation period.

Demand for CBCT Dental Imaging to Grow the Highest in the Implantology Application

Major applications include orthodontics, implantology, endodontic, and others. Out of these, the implantology segment is presumed to have the most profitable in the market, as dental implants are the best way of preserving the adjacent teeth during the dental procedure. Also, it is considered to be equivalent to getting a new tooth, which will push the growth of the segment in the following years.

Hospitals and Clinics to be the Top End-user in the Global Market

As per the end-user industry, the market caters to research centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. As a result of the increasing number of hospitals and clinics around the world along with the rise in disposable income, the segment is expected to expand at the highest growth rate in the global market.

The U.S. Leads the North America CBCT Dental Imaging Market with High Healthcare Spending

The United States (U.S) governs the biggest share of the North America CBCT dental imaging market, responsible for close to 85.07% of the overall market share, with the well-established healthcare infrastructure largely responsible for it. The National Center for Health Statistics report states that in 2011 to 2012, almost 91% of the population in the U.S between the ages of 20 and 64 suffered from dental caries. In addition, the survey by the National Health and Nutrition Examination came up with an estimated figure of roughly 42% of the children between the ages of 2 and 11 being afflicted with tooth decay, with 23% of that remaining untreated. Considered to be a highly-developed country, the U.S. boasts of a higher affordability rate, which bode well with the growth in the number of dental implant procedures. Also, high healthcare funding in the country is fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.

Canada to Experience Vigorous Growth as the Country Observes Rise in Oral Diseases

The growing incidences of oral diseases, in addition to the expanding per capita disposable incomes and a hike in the reimbursement on dental care by private and public health insurance companies will work in favor of the CBCT dental imaging market in Canada.

Leading Companies

Some of the leading companies in the North America CBCT dental imaging market include Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), SOREDEX (Finland), S.R.O. (Slovak Republic), Hitachi Medical Systems (Japan), Carestream Health (U.S.), Villa Radiology Systems (Italy), NewTom (Italy), Planmeca OY (Finland), Imaging Sciences International LLC (U.S.), Gendex (U.S.), Prexion (U.S.), Sinclair Dental/Dentaire (Canada), Cefla North America (U.S.), Vatech Networks (Republic of Korea), FONA Dental, Danaher Corporation (U.S.), KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Owandy Radiology (France), J. Morita MFG.CORP. (Japan) and so on.

Recent Updates

February 2019 - BIOLASE Inc. has appointed Sinclair Dental Co. Ltd. as its primary distributor for all of its products and services.

