MJardin Group Reaches a Major Milestone In Its Debt Amendment Process

/EIN News/ -- The Agreement provides for a revised maturity of MJardin’s senior debt to April 2021 and removes the callable nature of the loan. In addition, the senior lender has agreed to provide up to CAD$20MM in additional borrowings.

“Our senior lender remains a supportive partner, committed to MJardin’s long-term growth,” commented Adrian Montgomery, Chairman and Interim CEO. “This amendment represents a significant improvement to our balance sheet and puts MJardin on a clear path to achieve our plans in the coming years. This transaction bolsters our ability to execute predictable results in the markets we presently serve, and will help us to deliver enhanced growth in new markets and verticals.”

As a result of the amendment, the Company’s management and board reaffirms its confidence in executing the previously disclosed 2019 and 2020 business plans.

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin’s shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the closing of the Transaction, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

