Schell Brothers Wins Numerous Regal Awards from Home Builders Association of Delaware

Georgetown, Delaware, May 29, 2019

On Friday, May 17, members of the Schell Brothers team gathered at Mulligan’s Pointe in Georgetown for the 27th Annual Regal Awards Ceremony hosted by the Home Builders Association of Delaware. The Regal Awards assign well-deserved accolades to builders across the state of Delaware by recognizing their outstanding achievements in the home building industry. Each submission is scored by a panel of experts who focus on the areas of design, craftmanship or sales.

Josh Stone and Mollie Stevenson, Community Sales Managers at Independence, show off their Regal Awards for the Platinum Million Dollar Club.



The Peninsula Community Sales Associate Kathryn Hanlon accepts a Regal Award.









The Schell team anxiously awaited this year’s results while enjoying delicious hors d’ oeuvres and cocktails at Mulligan’s Pointe on that Friday evening. And they sure were happily surprised to take home an impressive list of awards after a year of tireless effort and working with amazing homeowners in 2018. Schell won several awards across a range of categories and is particularly proud of a few that represent great successes in the last year.

The Orchid model at Truitt Homestead in Rehoboth Beach now boasts the title of Best Active Adult Community Home, which is also a win for the company’s newest series of homes. The favored Orchid floorplan is part of the Coastal Series, single-family homes perfect for the family wanting to downsize or leave a smaller footprint. The Coastal Series homes all aim to maximize every inch of space and embrace the concept of form follows function; they are available in several Schell communities in addition to Truitt Homestead. Also part of the Coastal Series is the Bluebell at Solitude on White Creek, a floorplan that quickly won over Schell employees and customers alike. The Bluebell model home won Regal Awards for Best Interior Merchandising and Best Outdoor Design by a Designer for its courtyard. This beautiful home is a must-see if you have not yet visited the Solitude community in Ocean View, DE! And in fact, the Orchid and Bluebell models snagged Gold and Silver awards, respectively, on a national level in the past year as well.

If you are a local, you probably couldn’t help but notice Schell Brothers’ cheery and attention-grabbing Christmas billboards lining Route One this past holiday season. The in-house Marketing team was excited to receive the Best Billboard Award for the Christmas Countdown billboard located next to The Crab House in Rehoboth with changing digital numbers as part of a countdown to December 25. Another proud moment for the Marketing team, and truly the entire company as this was a whole-team effort, came when Schell won the Regal Award for Best Event/Promotion for the Homeowner Appreciation Party they threw for all of their homeowners in September 2018.

The Schell Sales team did a phenomenal job at this year’s Regal Awards, with 19 individual Community Sales Managers earning awards for outstanding sales performance in the new home building industry. Top performer Adam Pettengell, current Community Sales Manager at Governors and formerly at Coastal Club, had the Highest Number of Units Sold and the Highest Sales Volume in 2018. He and his sales partner Natalie Sweeney have contributed immensely to the instant, and long-lasting, success of the Governors community on Gills Neck Road in Lewes, DE.

You can see a full list of the Regal Awards won by Schell Brothers below. Schell would like to congratulate all of their team members for the hard work and dedication they put in each day that won them these awards!



Schell Brothers won the following Home Building awards:

Best Multifamily Community Home: The Bristol at Coastal Club

Best Active Adult Community Home: The Orchid at Truitt Homestead

Best Interior Merchandising: The Bluebell at Solitude

Best Luxury Community Home Over $400,000: The Whimbrel at Solitude



Schell Brothers won the following Marketing awards:

Best Print Ad: Vitamin Sea

Best Informational Brochure or Booklet: The Look Book

Best Logo: Governors

Best Image Campaign: Governors

Best Billboard: Christmas Countdown

Best Social Media Campaign: Give Kudos to Your Home

Best Email: Monthly Newsletter

Best Video or Commercial: Unmatched Customer Service

Best Event/Promotion: Homeowner Appreciation Party



Creative Courtyards, an affiliate company of Schell Brothers, won the following awards:

Best Outdoor Design – Designer: The Bluebell at Solitude Courtyard

Best Email Blast

Best Print Ad

Best Image Campaign

Members of the Schell Brothers team won the following individual Sales awards:



Diamond

Natalie Sweeney

Adam Pettengell

Frank Ryan

Nikki Southard

Josh Hay

Vicki Wilkins

Platinum

Josh Stone

Jeff Klabe

Andrew Rogan

Grace Reardon

John Gross

Mollie Stevenson

Alli Perry

Joe Wobeter

Gold

Tyler Brock

Austin Oswinkle

Melissa O'Neill

Jay Hauck

Silver

Kathryn Hanlon



Highest # of Units Sold: Adam Pettengell

Highest Sales Volume: Adam Pettengell

