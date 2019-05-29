Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Unveils New Website

Worldwide Managed IT Services & Solutions Company Reveals a Contemporary Look, Easy Navigation & Enhanced Content to Deliver Engaging Online User Experiences

/EIN News/ -- OLDSMAR, Fla., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global managed IT lifecycle services and solutions company, has launched a new website offering customers easy and intuitive navigational options and enhanced content that emphasizes its global presence, technical depth, and worldwide managed services capabilities.

The new website highlights the company’s multi-cultural, diverse theaters of operation, and its global reach with HQ and NOC locations in the USA and Cluj-Napoca, Romania and Regional HQ office locations in Brazil, France, Bucharest and Singapore. GCI also has established presence with 27 legal entities worldwide and offers service delivery capabilities in over 170 countries.

“The new website amplifies our key value points, our truly international presence and our ongoing commitment to customers with our differentiated approach to creative problem solving as a collaborative technology support partner and trusted advisor to the multi-national enterprise,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “This launch, along with our announcement earlier this month , that added three highly distinguished managed IT services thought-leaders to our advisory board, further signals our intent to become the global managed services provider of choice.”

“Speaking on behalf of our international sales and services team, we’re thrilled with the launch of the new GCI website,” said Mike Rowland, Vice President, International Sales at Global Convergence. “Its vibrant look and comprehensive content elevate GCI’s digital transformation capabilities, our diverse culture, and demonstrates that our global presence is real, active, and not just an afterthought, with worldwide offices that support customers in multiple languages.”

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle services and solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. Our mission is to deliver innovative services and solutions that create positive outcomes for our partners. GCI provides comprehensive IT support services in all regions around the globe. GCI is a strategic partner with a 'customer success first' culture and a truly global reach. We maintain the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1, SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI supports the efforts of the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission and has certified for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework program.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com , or follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Convergence, Inc.

Ann Schaner

Marketing

(813) 925-6044

aschaner@globalconvergence.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.