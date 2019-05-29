Pantheon Acquires StagingPilot To Extend WebOps Offering

The acquisition will allow Pantheon customers to save time and money by automating tasks like updates

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon, the leading website operations platform (WebOps) for agile marketers and developers today announces the acquisition of StagingPilot. Incorporating StagingPilot’s best-in-class website update automation is a significant expansion to the Pantheon WebOps offering. StagingPilot currently automates millions of checks monthly, all of which will be available to Pantheon customers.



/EIN News/ -- “We are very proud to be adding StagingPilot to our arsenal of top shelf offerings available to our customers,” said Zack Rosen, Pantheon CEO and Co-Founder. “StagingPilot has developed an incredible and valuable product that aligns with the vision of Pantheon, and we couldn’t be happier to join forces and continue to provide high quality service.”

“We want to bring powerful automated testing to as many sites as possible. We are excited to be joining the Pantheon team and can’t wait to continue building out the product with all the resources that Pantheon has to offer,” said Nathan Tyler, Founder of StagingPilot.

Alex Vasquez, Co-Founder and Principal of Digisavvy, remarked, “StagingPilot has nearly eliminated the need for me to either manually do updates myself or pay a developer to do them for me. It has saved me close to 40 hours per month in billable time. It's also a value add to my maintenance clients now. I can sell more hours without having to spend more hours personally. It's pretty great.”

This acquisition signifies Pantheon’s commitment to bringing the world’s best WebOps experience to marketers and developers across the world. The addition of StagingPilot’s founders and technology is poised to make a significant impact on the way web development agencies manage their maintenance, verification, and CMS updates. Pantheon is proud to bring this important addition to the global enterprise.

The StagingPilot team will join Pantheon, so its task automation technology that developers have come to love will still continue to be serviced by the people who built it. Developers can expect the same flawless experience and Pantheon customers will have access to an increased number of automatable features through our managed updates service. Pantheon customers will still have access to StagingPilot services and current StagingPilot customers will have until the end of 2019 to migrate to Pantheon.

About Pantheon

Pantheon is a WebOps platform for Drupal and WordPress, running more than 285,000 sites in the cloud and serving over 10 billion page views a month. Pantheon’s multitenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Customers include Tableau, Zuora, United Nations and IBM. For more information, visit pantheon.io .

