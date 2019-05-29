Adamis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Conferences in June 2019

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that management is scheduled to present a company overview at two upcoming conferences in June 2019. During the conferences, management from Adamis will discuss the company’s business, regulatory and operational developments.



Details of the conference presentations are as follows:

Event: 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Location: Luxe Hotel in Los Angeles, California Event: Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference Date: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 Time: 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time (1:15 p.m. Eastern Time) Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals



Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease and allergy. The company’s SYMJEPITM (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg and SYMJEPITM (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg products were approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis previously announced a distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz, a division of Novartis Group, to market Symjepi in the U.S. Adamis is developing additional products, including a naloxone injection product candidate for the treatment of opioid overdose, a sublingual tadalafil product candidate for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, and a metered dose inhaler and dry powder inhaler product candidates for the treatment of asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for use by hospitals, clinics and surgery centers throughout most of the United States.

Adamis Contacts

Mark Flather

Senior Director, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

(858) 412-7951

mflather@adamispharma.com



