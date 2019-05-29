Rightpoint Expands Leadership Team in Chicago with Key Appointments

Executive appointments will support aggressive expansion

CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rightpoint , the independent customer experience agency with technology at its core, today announced two changes to the executive team in its Chicago headquarters. Andy Shultz has joined the team as senior vice president and managing director of the Chicago office and Micah Swigert has been named senior vice president of technology. The new and expanded roles will be focused on deepening Rightpoint’s regional capabilities and scaling the team to meet increasing client demand across the company’s core offerings.



/EIN News/ -- Andy Schultz will succeed Swigert as managing director of the Chicago office. Prior to joining Rightpoint, Schultz was managing director at SapientRazorfish (now Publicis Sapient) where he grew the Chicago office by 25 percent. Schultz brings a strong technical background with experience bringing together users, customer experiences, and technology to create impact and deliver results. He will be responsible for all areas of growth for the Chicago team.

“We are delighted to welcome Andy to the team,” said Jobin Ephrem, executive vice president, technology at Rightpoint. “From the first meeting, we were impressed with how well his skills, past experience, and values aligned with those of Rightpoint. Andy places a tremendous emphasis on building a culture of collaboration and providing his team with opportunities to grow. His onboarding also allows Micah to return to his roots in helping to lead the technology team, something he has been eager to do. Meeting Andy coupled with Micah’s desire to get closer to technology revealed an opportunity to create a win-win for the Chicago office.”

In his new role, Swigert will be co-leading the technology team with senior vice president of technology Matt Schaub. He will be responsible for market positioning and incubation of Rightpoint’s technical offerings and shaping complex technical client engagements, bringing his expertise to bear for clients both in Chicago as well as at the national level. An eight-year Rightpoint veteran, Swigert was previously senior vice president and managing director of the Chicago office. He has played an instrumental role in the development and growth of five national business areas focused on delivering digital solutions that enhance the customer experience.

“I’m looking forward to working more closely with the technology team - the area I’m most passionate about,” Swigert said. “Since I first joined the company, Rightpoint has continued to build on our market-leading technical capabilities and I am excited to be part of building out an even broader technology footprint to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve.”

Rightpoint’s Chicago headquarters has sustained strong growth, increasing headcount by 33 percent since August of 2018. Those numbers are in line with the company’s overall growth, with more than 100 new hires over the past year.

Rightpoint also continues to elevate and expand its capabilities across disciplines, from native applications to omni-channel experiences to brand-oriented storytelling. The Experience team has tripled headcount over the past four years, allowing the company to move into new territory with clients and the industry at large, while Rightpoint also recently formalized its healthcare practice . At the same time, the company has continued to build on its strong roots in technology.

Since its founding in 2007, the agency has grown its overall employee base from two to more than 400 full-time team members with 10 offices across the U.S., and has projected a continued growth rate of more than 20 percent within the next year. Rightpoint has also continued to deepen its technology partnerships. Currently the company is one of only five members of Microsoft Customer Engagement Alliance National Solution Providers, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, an Episerver North American Strategic Partner of the Year, a Salesforce Partner, and one of the original 13 companies in the world recognized as a certified Google Developer Agency. Rightpoint was recently recognized as one of the fastest growing IT consultants by The Channel Company (CRN), the IT industry’s leading publication for channel analysis and technology news.

