RadMax Technologies Delivers Expander-Generator to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

SPOKANE, Wash., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGI U.S., Inc. (“REGI” or “RGUS” or “the Company”) RGUS (OTCMKS) The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax), are pleased to announce the delivery of an expander-generator to the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Richland, WA.



This is a significant development in the Company’s history as it marks the first RadMax axial-vane, rotary device custom designed and delivered to an outside customer.

The RadMax device was commissioned by PNNL to support the construction and demonstration of their patent pending, Harmonic Adsorption Recuperative Power (HARP) energy generation system. The HARP system utilizes PNNL’s innovative, non-condensing thermodynamic cycle technology to generate electricity from low temperature heat sources such as geothermal, solar and waste process heat previously thought too uneconomical for this purpose. With no need for fluid condensation, less heat is rejected to the environment allowing the HARP system to produce power even under high ambient temperature conditions where competitive systems shutdown.

The self-contained RadMax expander will be used to expand the high-pressure refrigerant created by the HARP system to produce up to 1 kW of electrical power.

The HARP research project is funded by the Department of Energy’s Geothermal Technologies Office and is one of several projects RadMax is collaborating on and jointly pursing with PNNL.

ABOUT REGI U.S., INC.

RadMax Technologies, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of REGI U.S., Inc., is a research and product development company that is designing, developing and proving a family of smaller, lighter and more energy-efficient rotary engines, compressors, pumps and gas expanders for civilian, commercial and government applications. Our focus is on developing advanced devices that reduce carbon footprint, reduce device size, weight and parts counts, and increase fuel and manufacturing efficiencies. Based on our innovative and patented RadMax axial van-type technology, our devices are designed for high output to weight ratio and are easily scalable from small to very large. For more information, please visit radmaxtech.com.

