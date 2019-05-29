InveniAI to be Featured at the 2019 BIO International Convention

Focus on identifying therapies in hard to treat diseases to serve unmet patient needs

GUILFORD, Conn., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® Corporation, a global leader pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across healthcare and other industries, today announced its President and CEO, Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., will be featured in the 2019 BIO International Convention’s panel presentation, “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Improve R&D Efficiency and Reproducibility”, and will also represent Connecticut’s bioscience community in the Connecticut Pavilion.



/EIN News/ -- Dr. Nandabalan will be part of an expert panel to discuss the power of machine learning to amplify the human experience to build efficiencies, scale, and more importantly enhance the probability of clinical success thereby increasing the pace of approval of safe and efficacious drugs.

InveniAI will exhibit and host meetings at Booth #649, with other companies from the state of Connecticut, to showcase how InveniAI’s artificial intelligence platform, AlphaMeld™, has been established as the premier platform of choice to transform the process of how innovation is accessed and monitored by multiple stakeholders such as business development, external innovation, R&D, portfolio, therapeutic, and corporate strategy groups. InveniAI’s AI and ML based platform has already been used to identify and de-risk therapies in major therapeutic areas.



Presentation details:

Panel: Harnessing AI & Machine Learning To Improve R&D Efficiency and Reproducibility

Date/Time: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 2:50-3:30 p.m. EDT

Location: BPI Theatre, BioProcess Zone, Booth #3211

To review use cases on how AlphaMeld can impact your decision-making, meet us at Booth #649 or book a meeting with our Chief Business Officer, Mr. Aman Kant, through the Bio-Partnering portal: https://convention.bio.org/partner/.

Connecticut Pavilion - Booth #649

Bio-Partnering – Please check meeting availability via the 2019 BIO International Convention portal.

About InveniAI

InveniAI® Corporation is a global leader pioneering the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to transform innovation across healthcare and other industries. The company leverages AI and ML to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for AI-based innovation monitoring and AI-based drug discovery and development. Numerous industry collaborations in Big Pharma, Specialty Pharma, Biotech, Consumer Healthcare, and Animal Therapeutics showcase the value of leveraging our technology to meld human experience and expertise with the power of machines to augment decision-making. The company continues to collaborate with industry partners to address cutting-edge problems across the value chain from internal to external innovation and to complement corporate decision-making. InveniAI is headquartered in Guilford, CT, USA.

Contact:

Anita Ganjoo, Ph.D.,

Corporate Communications.

203-273-8388

aganjoo@inveniai.com



Media Relations :

David Schull or Travis Kruse

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

212-845-4272

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com



