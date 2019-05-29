TransCanna Holdings Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Cannabis Industry and Acquisition Strategy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN) (XETR:TH8) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.



To view the full publication, titled “Hunt for Perfect Acquisitions Reshapes Cannabis Industry,” please visit: http://cnw.fm/eLJi2

For those involved in the cannabis industry, it’s easy to get sucked into a gold-rush mind-set. The slightest whiff of marijuana promises fat profits, and every company with a leaf logo looks like a sure thing. But as in any sector, one can find both good and bad options for purchase and investment. For companies set on a strategy of mergers and acquisitions, such as TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE:TCAN) (Frankfurt: TH8) , it’s just as important to be smart as it is to be buying.

Having performed a successful IPO on January 9, 2019, TransCanna is still a relatively new player in the market — but one that appears to be well positioned to make the most of both big markets and industry expertise. Headquartered in Canada, the only G7 country to have nationally legalized recreational cannabis, TransCanna has access to the talent pool and wealth of expertise that Canada has developed. The company has developed a two-year, four-phase plan aimed at developing proprietary brands and creating a self-contained ecosystem that ensure reliability, consistency, quality and scale.

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on providing integrated branding, transportation and distribution services, through its wholly owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.TransCanna.com .



About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)



CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.



For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer



Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.



Corporate Communications:

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.