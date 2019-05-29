RTI Presents “DDS 101: The Connectivity Framework for Building Real-Time Distributed Systems” Complimentary Lunch & Learn in Huntsville, Ala.

RTI Field Applications Engineer to Showcase Capabilities of the DDS Standard

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary lunch & learn, “DDS 101: The Connectivity Framework for Building Real-Time Distributed Systems” in Huntsville, Ala.



/EIN News/ -- This meetup will focus on the Data Distribution Service (DDS) Standard and the technical details of the capabilities it provides to developers building distributed systems. The meetup will outline how the RTI Connext ecosystem increases productivity in building these complex systems. The presentation will include live demonstrations to illustrate concepts and an audience Q&A.

Dave Whitten, Field Applications Engineer at RTI, will examine the industry’s current state of interoperability and describe how it can evolve to achieve the desired future state. Additionally, attendees will learn how RTI’s technology, built on the Connext Databus, can deliver the data distribution, synchronization and management of Industrial system data through a real-world case study. A complimentary lunch is included.

Event Details

What: “DDS 101: The Connectivity Framework for Building Real-Time Distributed Systems” complimentary meetup

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: 600 Boulevard South SW, Suite 104, Huntsville, AL 35802

Speaker: Dave Whitten, Field Applications Engineer at RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, visit: https://bit.ly/2w1z7lJ

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard.

RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads .

