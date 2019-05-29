Fusion Foundation and PO8 Partner to Make Archaeological Artifact Investment Opportunities Widely Available

/EIN News/ --

Fusion Foundation, the non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance, today announced that it has partnered with PO8, a Bahamian-based tech company that is tokenizing archaeological assets, to optimize PO8’s platform with Fusion’s groundbreaking interoperable blockchain protocol.

PO8’s mission is two-fold: to recover lost marine artifacts, and to create a highly accessible Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that will democratize access to artifact-based investments. NFTs represent digital ownership of recovered artifacts. NFT smart contracts containing unique asset data that is cryptographically certified, confirming ownership of each physical artifact. This new marketplace will empower millions of investors, collectors and the general public to invest and participate in the conservation of artifacts of historical and cultural significance.

“At Fusion, our goal is to enable a connected ecosystem for all financial transactions,” said Dejun Qian, Founder and CEO of Fusion. “By partnering with PO8, we will increase the interoperability within the existing NFT code and create new investment opportunities for participants in artifact-based assets.”

For Fusion, this partnership signifies the first NFT adoption within its ecosystem. Fusion’s Distributed Control Rights Management System (DCRM) and its innovative approach to time-locking tokens provides PO8 with an efficient solution to its Non-Fungible Investment Vehicle (NFIV) products. NFIVs are securitized NFTs with a store of value from artifacts, providing financial benefits by generating possible earnings, hedges against inflation and currency devaluations.

“An interoperable blockchain with a time-lock feature is pivotal for the mass adoption of our Non-Fungible Investment Vehicles,” said Matthew Arnett, Co-founder and CEO of PO8. “We see Fusion bringing tremendous value to our NFT products by simplifying the process in which our artifact-backed NFTs can generate earnings and distribute dividends to its owners. We look forward to working with Fusion to reshape ownership artifacts and bring NFTs to the masses.”

About Fusion Foundation

Fusion Foundation is a non-profit organization building the next generation infrastructure for decentralized global finance. By providing innovative companies and developers with the open source technology they need to build peer-to-peer time and value-based applications, the world will enjoy financial transactions that are more accessible, efficient and transparent than previously possible. Fusion’s seasoned team of industry veterans led by Founder and CEO DJ Qian, a blockchain pioneer who previously launched two top 20 global blockchain projects (VeChain and QTUM), is working to collaborate with financial institutions, cryptocurrency companies, businesses, peer-to-peer lenders, third-party app developers, academia, and the broader blockchain community. By providing the foundation that enables different cryptocurrency tokens, digital assets, off-chain values, and data-sources to be created and exchanged between the Fusion blockchain, other blockchains and financial systems, Fusion is moving ever closer to a globally accessible system for the free exchange of values. Visit www.fusion.org to learn more about Fusion and its partnership program.

About PO8

PO8 Ltd. is a tech company utilizing blockchain, artificial intelligence and robotics to recover and tokenize a unique set of underutilized and underwater cultural heritage assets and reshape their ownership by digitizing them as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), with a stored value of the underlying asset. For more information, visit www.po8.io.

