EMCORE to Introduce 1.8 GHz Bandwidth Cable Broadband Transmission Capability at ANGACOM 2019

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s high-speed communication network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems, announced today that it will introduce 1.8 GHz bandwidth plans for linear fiber optic HFC (Hybrid Fiber Coaxial) networks at ANGACOM 2019.



1.8 GHz builds on the foundation of EMCORE’s ongoing advancements in 1.2 GHz systems where EMCORE forward path CATV transmitters utilizing L-EMLTM (Linear Externally Modulated Laser) technology can now achieve 46 dB MER (Modulation Error Ratio) with full QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation) loading up to 40 km. EMCORE L-EML-based transmitters continue to receive wide acceptance with major cable broadband service providers and are available in a rack mountable 1RU form factor, or a PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) mini-transmitter subassembly enabling systems designers to quickly integrate the L-EML device technology into a variety of CATV transmitter platforms.

“With 1.8 GHz capability, EMCORE continues its leadership in advancing the network performance cable broadband service providers can deliver to their customers,” said Grant Olecko, Senior Product Director at EMCORE. “Cable service providers can future-proof their systems with up to a 50% increase in network capacity with no change to existing architecture,” added Mr. Olecko.

At ANGACOM, EMCORE will also showcase its MEDALLION series portfolio of end-to-end CATV rackmount transmission systems featuring the 8100 DOCSIS 3.1, L-EML 1550 nm CATV Transmitter along with MEDALLION 7100 and 7110 high-power CATV Fiber Amplifiers and MEDALLION 2100 Optical A/B Switch. In addition, EMCORE will display the new Model 3644 Mini-Tx 1.2 GHz, 1550 nm L-EML CATV Transmitter Subassembly designed for a range of CATV applications to 40 km and beyond.

We invite you to visit us June 4-6 at the Cologne Congress Center, Cologne, Germany in Hall 8 at the EMCORE and EQ Photonics Booth #Q60 where we will be meeting with customers and industry analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact EMCORE at catv-sales@emcore.com .

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today’s high-speed communication network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems. Our optical chips, components, subsystems and systems enable broadband and wireless providers to continually enhance their network capacity, speed and coverage to advance the free flow of information that empowers the lives of millions of people daily. The Mixed-Signal Optics technology at the heart of our broadband transmission products is shared with our fiber optic gyros and military communications links to provide the aerospace and defense markets state-of-the-art systems that keep us safe in an increasingly unpredictable world. EMCORE’s performance-leading optical components and systems serve a broad array of applications including cable television, fiber-to-the-premise networks, telecommunications, data centers, wireless infrastructure, satellite RF fiber links, navigation systems and military communications. EMCORE has fully vertically-integrated manufacturing capability through its world-class Indium Phosphide (InP) wafer fabrication facility at our headquarters in Alhambra, California, and is ISO 9001 certified in Alhambra and at our facility in Beijing, China. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com .

Forward-looking statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include statements regarding EMCORE's plans, strategies, business prospects, growth opportunities, changes and trends in our business and expansion into new markets. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about EMCORE and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the following: (a) the rapidly evolving markets for EMCORE's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (b) EMCORE's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (c) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (d) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (e) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (f) actions by competitors; and (g) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and EMCORE undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

