ACU-RITE’s Easy-to-use G2 Control Now Available for Bed Mills

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long thought of by many as today’s easiest-to-operate CNC for vertical knee mills, HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE-brand MILLPWRG2 control is now also available for bed mills with AC motors.

The ACU-RITE MILLPWR G2 control from HEIDENHAIN is now also available for bed mills with AC motors.











Combining the latest technology with the finest qualities in traditional machining, this new bed mill control package offers many useful machining features including full 3-D contouring capabilities. It is available as a complete retrofit package for 2- or 3-axis machines or already installed on many new machines.

With its conversational 2-1/2 axis shop floor programming and built-in calculators, the MILLPWRG2 continues to provide convenience to machinists by eliminating time-consuming calculations and the need to learn complicated programs. In addition, it has the ability to run G-code files from CAD/CAM programs, which gives users the capability of the full 3-D contouring. Consequently, it maximizes productivity for machinists of all levels, from the less experienced operator to the most seasoned veteran.

The MILLPWRG2 control features a sturdy operator console that includes a 12.1-inch flat panel color LCD display, a color-coded well-organized keypad, and USB and Ethernet as all standard equipment. This new offering is specifically designed for bed mill applications that are CNC ready (meaning the machine has the ball screws and motor mounts already installed), and includes powerful AC motors and drives, a remote handwheel as standard, and spindle control override. It also allows machine function capabilities to be integrated, (when the machine is equipped for spindle drive inverter, coolant pumps, indexers, oilers, misters etc.).

Backed by a comprehensive warranty, HEIDENHAIN’s ACU-RITE MILLPWR system is supported by a worldwide distribution network of trained and qualified personnel.

#

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. Here nine company brands are represented. More information at: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

ACU-RITE is a brand of HEIDENHAIN consisting of digital readouts, linear scales and the MILLPWRG2 control. ACU-RITE DROs and control are manufactured in the U.S. www.acu-rite.com

Image available at : https://www.heidenhain.us/wp-content/uploads/AR-CNC-Bed-Mill-with-G2.jpg

Attachment

John Parker HEIDENHAIN 847-490-1191 jparker@heidenhain.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.